JNK India Wins Refinery Project Order from Korean Promoter JNK Global

Heating equipment maker JNK India Ltd said on Friday (August 22) that it has secured an order from its Korean promoter, JNK Global Co. Ltd, to provide design and engineering support for a cracker furnace package at a refinery project in India. The order, awarded by JNK Global, will be executed domestically with a project delivery timeline set for December 21, 2027.

JNK India clarified that the transaction qualifies as a related-party deal but has been finalised on an arm’s-length basis. The company also said there is no conflict of interest in connection with the agreement. The scope of work covers design and engineering services for the cracker furnace package, which is a key unit in refinery operations.

Based in India, JNK manufactures heating equipment for process industries, including refineries and petrochemical plants, and manages projects from design through installation for both domestic and overseas clients. The company is among the leading players in its segment, with a market share of nearly 27% in new order bookings in FY23.

