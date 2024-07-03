JNK India Ltd Summary

JNK India Limited was incorporated as JNK India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company in Thane, Maharashtra dated June 14, 2010, granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted from a Private Company into a Public Company and the name was changed to JNK India Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 26, 2023.JNK India are one of the leading Heating Equipment companies in India in terms of new order booking and have capabilities in thermal designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, installing and commissioning process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces. The Company is one of the well-recognized process fired heater companies in India, having a market share of approximately 27% in the Indian Heating Equipment market, in terms of new order booking in Fiscal 2023. The Heating Equipment comprising of process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces are required in process industries such as oil and gas refineries, petrochemicals, fertilizers, hydrogen and methanol plants etc. Heating equipment such as process fired heaters and reformers are used in a typical refinery and are also an effective and efficient heating solution for a wide range of industrial applications, but proper design, installation, and operation are critical to ensure safe and reliable performance. Process fired heaters are the critical equipment in a refinery. Around 10 - 20 process fired heaters are used in any typical refinery. Of all the process fired heaters, four applications such as the CDU, VDU, delayed coker unit and catalytic reformingunits are the most critical and the capex for these heaters is also high when compared with the other heater application areas in the refinery.The Company has been working closely with JNK Heaters a KOSDAQ listed company. While for certain projects, the Company is able to participate independently and acquire projects in Heating Equipment, for certain projects it partner as a global joint engineering and implementing partner for JNK Heaters. JNK Heaters is also one of the Corporate Promoters of the Company with a shareholding of 25.79% as on Aug 22, 2023. In India, the Company completed projects in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and globally in Nigeria and Mexico. Thereafter, it completed projects in India at Numaligarh, Assam; Kochi, Kerala; Barauni, Bihar; and overseas at Lagos, Nigeria.In 2019, the Company received first purchase order in Nigeria for erection work from a private refinery company of a multinational industrial conglomerate from Nigeria; later in 2021, it received purchase order for supply of natural gas and bio - compressed natural gas reforming based hydrogen infrastructure for refuelling fuel cell buses and purchase order for flare systems, in Nigeria during the same period. The Company is proposing Public Issue of Equity Shares aggregating Rs 300 Crores through Fresh Issue and by issuing 8,421,052 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.