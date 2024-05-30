To the Members of JNK India Limited

(Formerly known as JNK India Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of JNK India Limited (Formerly known as JNK India Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit, including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

(SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1 Revenue Recognition We read and understood the Companys accounting policy for recognition of revenue. (As described in Standalone Financial Statements Note No. 23) We understood the Companys control mechanisms and methods in relation to the revenue recognition and evaluated their operative effectiveness. Revenue is the most significant amount in the Statement of Profit and Loss, which in the present case is Rs. 4,771.00 Million. Revenue is recognised in accordance with the agreed terms and conditions of the contract with the respective customers and when the activity meets the recognition criteria as per Ind AS 115 - "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Under IND AS 115 revenue is recognised when a performance obligation is satisfied by transferring control over promised goods or services. We read the terms of contracts including revisions, if any, to evaluate the managements process to assess nature of contractual performance obligations, transfer of control to customer and other relevant terms necessary for revenue recognition. The application of this revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgments and estimates relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction prices of identified performance obligations, Companys right to receive consideration for performance obligation completed, appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue and disclosures including presentation of balances in the financial statements. We performed transaction testing based on a representative sampling of the sales orders to assess revenue recognition. The Companys significant portion of business is undertaken through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts; revenue from which is recognized over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. EPC Contracts may involve changes in scope, revised contract prices and delays due to reasons beyond Companys control. Hence, we consider the accounting for EPC contracts also to be subject to managements judgements and estimates. We performed sales cut off procedures on a test check basis, occurring around the year end with supporting documentation. We scrutinised transactions pertaining to unbilled revenues. Revenues and profits for the year under audit, may deviate significantly on account of above mentioned judgements and estimates. Hence, Revenue Recognition is considered a key audit matter. We performed analytical procedures for ascertaining reasonableness of revenues, expenditures and profits pertaining to projects. We identified delayed projects, ascertained reasons for the delay and reasonableness of provisions for contingencies and liquidated damages. We read and assessed related disclosures made with respect to revenue in the Standalone Financial Statements. 2 Trade Receivables and Contract Assets We studied the Process of invoicing followed by the company. (As described in Standalone Financial Statements Note Nos. 8,10 and 12) We obtained project wise outstanding and reviewed the same. Trade Receivables are dues from customers for sale of goods and services. We obtained and verified age wise analysis of trade receivables and contract assets as at March 31, 2024. Total trade receivables as at March 31, 2024 are Rs. 2,127.29 Million which is 40% of the balance sheet size and 45% of the turnover for the year. Information and explanation from the management regarding status of receivables was sought. Contract assets include trade advances, retention money and unbilled revenue which is 23% of the balance sheet size of the company. Special attention was given to overdue receivables for the purpose of ensuring adequacy of impairment allowance. We also checked the documents in support of invoices pertaining to overdue collections. Corresponding impact of earning revenue falls on receivables and contract assets. We have inquired into reasons for delayed projects and delayed collections. Further, in practice, timing of collection of dues from customers may differ from the actual credit period and the contract terms. Collections made after March 31, 2024 were also checked. Also completion of performance obligation may be subject to varying interpretations. We performed analytical procedures for reasonableness and recoverability of balances. We obtained details of companys impairment policy and assessed the same. This makes assessment regarding recoverability of trade receivables as inherently subjective and requiring significant management judgment. We considered historical incidence of bad debts and reasonableness of forecasting the impairment allowance. Impairment of Trade Receivables and Contract Assets is done by Expected Credit Losses method under Ind AS 109. We made corroborative inquiries with the management regarding status update and expectation of outcomes. Calculation of the impairment allowance under expected credit losses is quite judgmental as it requires management to make significant assumptions on customer payment behavior and other relevant characteristics. It is also subject to Companys statistics of historical information and estimation about the level and timing of expected future cash flows. Considering the overall uncertainty regarding their recoverability, Trade Receivables and Contract Assets are key audit matters due to their size and high level of management judgment.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

After we read such other information when it is made available to us, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards "Ind AS" specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the matters specified in Section 143(3)(i) regarding adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the Standalone Financials Statements. Refer Note 34 to the Standalone Financials Statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clauses (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The dividend paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

(f) Based on our test checks, the company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been made effective during the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature having been tampered with.

Reporting on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Report under Companies Auditors Report Order, 2020 (The Order)

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of JNK India Limited (Formerly known as JNK India Private Limited)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has not granted any unsecured loans to firms or limited liability partnership during the year. The Company has granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties.

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans (in Million) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: Subsidiary INR Nil Employees INR 21.07 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiary INR 7.53 Employees INR 19.20

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, there is no amount overdue in respect of any loans granted by the company;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, there are no loans renewed during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following:

Particulars To Promoters To Related Parties Total Aggregate amount of loans / advances in nature of loans: - Repayable on demand (A) Nil 7.53 millions (to a subsidiary company) 7.53 millions - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Total (C=A+B) Nil 7.53 millions 7.53 millions Total Loans Granted (D) - - 26.73 millions Percentage of such loans / advances in nature of loans to the total loans (C/D) Nil 28% 28%

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public, so as to attract the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for the activities of the Company. Cost records as required are made and maintained by the company.

(vii) (a) As per the records of the Company, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-Tax, Service-tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. As per the records of the Company, there were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, following are the outstanding dues of Goods and Service tax, sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, excise duty, service tax, value added tax, or cess; on account of any dispute.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (INR in millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2.00 A.Y. 2013-14 Rectification pending before Assessing Officer Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.28 A.Y. 2020-21 Rectification pending before Assessing Officer Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.29 A.Y. 2021-22 Rectification pending before Assessing Officer

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence, reporting under clause (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) As per the documents and records produced before us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans were applied by the Company for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) The funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us,

(a) The company has not raised any moneys during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company. Hence, reporting under clause (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details thereof have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The report of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit, issued till the date of our audit report has been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them. Hence, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and also in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, reporting under clause (xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and according to the information and explanations provided to us, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There is no unspent amount under sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clauses (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The requirement of clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone financial statements.

As regards, qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, refer the Independent Auditors Report on consolidated financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2f under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of JNK India Limited (Formerly known as JNK India Private Limited)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of JNK India Limited (Formerly known as JNK India Private Limited) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company. and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For CVK & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 101745W

CA K. P. Chaudhari

Partner

Membership No.: 031661

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 30, 2024

UDIN: 24031661BKDGFC7266