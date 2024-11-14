iifl-logo-icon 1
JNK India Ltd Board Meeting

607.9
(-0.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:57 AM

JNK CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
JNK India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to consider inter alia: 1. To approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders the trading window of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 is closed from Tuesday October 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
JNK India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to consider inter alia: 1.To approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2.Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders the trading window of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 is closed from Monday July 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
JNK India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI(LODR)Regulations2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 to consider inter alia:1.To approve Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and FY ended March 31 2024 along with Audit Report.2.To consider and recommend final dividend on Equity Shares for the FY 2023-24 subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.3.Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Papers.Further pursuant to SEBI(PIT)Regulations2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders the trading window for the quarter and FY ended March 31 2024 is closed from Thursday May 02 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and FY ended March 31 2024. Enclosed h/w is the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

