JNK India Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy

In 2023, the global economy grew by 3.2%, demonstrating resilience despite multiple challenges. Advanced economies saw inflation drop to 2.3% by the end of the year, down from a peak of 9.5% in 2022. Growth was improved by increased labour force participation and easing supply chain disruptions. Emerging markets recorded inflation rates of 9.9% by year-end, primarily driven by energy prices and domestic pressures. U.S. growth outperformed with stronger private consumption, while Chinas economic momentum was hampered by ongoing property sector issues. Global trade remained strong, however, growth disparities remained, with advanced economies performing better than many low-income and emerging markets.

Indian Economy

India continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing major economies, with an estimated GDP growth of 8.2% for 202324, up from 7.0% in the previous year. The manufacturing sector has rebounded with a growth rate of 9.9%, benefiting from reduced input prices and stable domestic demand, a significant recovery from -2.2% in FY 2023. The strength of this sector is further supported by consistent performance in the HSBC India Purchasing Managers Index, which remains well above the threshold value of 50, indicating sustained expansion.

Indias consumer price inflation declined from 5.7% in 2023 to 4.8% in 2024, benefiting from the Reserve Bank of Indias stable monetary policies and easing international commodity prices. The manufacturing sector surged to a 16-year high in 2024, supported by increased orders and employment opportunities. With strong foreign exchange reserves providing a buffer against external economic pressures, key indicators such as improved credit quality and rising foreign investments continue to bolster Indias economic trajectory, even in the face of global uncertainties.

Economic Overview

Capital expenditure for FY 2024 increased by 28.2% year- over-year. The Union Budget for 2024-25 allocates Rs. 11.11 trillion for capital expenditure, reflecting a 16.9% increase from the Rs. 9.5 trillion spent in FY 2024.

Sector Developments

Refining capacity in India, which is the worlds third largest consumer and fourth largest refiner of crude oil, is projected to increase to 309.5 MMTPA by the year 2028.

In terms of energy output, India produced 29.4 MMTPA of crude oil in FY 2024, similar to the levels in FY 2023 at 29.2 MMTPA. Consumption of petroleum products rose to

234.3 MMTPA in 2023-24, an increase of 11.3 MMT, while production of petroleum products increased by 9.3 MMT, to 276.1 MMTPA in 2023-24. The initiative to decarbonise aviation fuel aims at an initial indicative blending target of 1% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2027 for international flights.

In the petrochemical space, policy initiatives such as setting up of plastic parks, establishment of Centres of Excellence to improve existing petrochemical technology and development of new applications and the revision in the Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIR) Policy pave the way for the sectors future growth and thus in becoming a significant contributor to various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing, packaging, transport and construction.

Industry Overview

a. Heating Equipment

The heating equipment industry is critical for the operationsof refineries,petrochemical plantsandfertiliser manufacturing units. Key products include process fired heaters, steam reformers and cracking furnaces, which are essential for various high-temperature industrial processes such as crude distillation, catalytic reforming and ammonia production. Between FY2024 and FY2029, Indias demand for heating equipment is projected to be approximately INR 2,70,890 million, with significant contributions from the petrochemical (61%) and refinery (37%) sector.

b. Waste Gas Handling

Waste gas handling systems, including flare and incinerator systems, are vital for managing industrial emissions in refineries, petrochemical plants and fertiliser units. Flare systems safely dispose of excess gases, while incinerators treat harmful effluents before their release into the atmosphere. Overall demand for waste gas handling systems from Indian refineries, petrochemicals and fertiliser (urea) segments is estimated at INR 21,540 million or around INR 3,600 million per year between FY2024 and FY2029. Refineries are expected to account for 62% of this demand, followed by petrochemicals at 34% and fertilisers at 4%. 88% of this demand would come from flaring systems and the remaining from incinerators. Demand for incinerators would come from refineries only. As regulatory scrutiny on emissions tightens, companies are increasingly investing in modern waste gas management solutions to comply with environmental standards and reduce their carbon footprint.

c Refinery, Petrochemical and Fertilisers

The refinery, petrochemical and fertiliser industries are major drivers of industrial growth, with expanding capacities creating a robust demand for heating equipment and waste gas handling systems. Indias refining capacity is set to increase from 5.8 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2023 to 6.8 mb/d by 2030. The expansion is driven by domestic demand for petroleum products, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, driven by rising vehicle ownership and industrial activity. The petrochemical sector, integral to this growth, is projected to see a rise in feedstock demand, with naphtha consumption expected to increase by 5.9% annually to support the expansion of steam crackers and aromatics production. In the fertiliser sector, India is on a strong growth trajectory with the market size expected to reach INR 1.38 lakh crore by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from FY2024 to FY2032. These expansions, backed by strategic government initiatives and substantial capital investments, are expected to sustain the demand for heating equipment, reformers and cracking furnace.

d. Renewable Energy System

The renewable energy sector, particularly the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of hydrogen fuelling stations and solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, is rapidly expanding driven by national and global initiatives to transition towards clean energy. Solar power installed capacity in India has increased by more than 25 times, from 2.63 GW in March 2014 to almost 67 GW at the end of March 2023, making it a significant contributor to the countrys renewable energy mix. The solar EPC market is expected to grow, supported by advancements in solar technology and government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme. Meanwhile, the hydrogen fuelling infrastructure, supported by the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to develop 5 MMT of green hydrogen capacity by 2030, attracting investments of over INR 8 trillion. These developments reflect the increasing role of renewable energy systems in reducing carbon emissions and achieving energy independence.

Company Overview

JNK India Limited is a leading player in the industrial heating equipment market, specialising in the design, manufacturing, and installation of process-fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces. These products are integral to key sectors such as oil and gas refineries, petrochemical complexes, and the fertiliser industry. Since its incorporation in 2010, the company has grown its capabilities in thermal design, engineering, and the supply of these systems to both domestic and international markets.

Over the years, JNK India Limited has successfully diversified into flares, incinerator systems, and renewable energy technologies. The company has also established a presence in green hydrogen infrastructure, positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions. The company operates across several Indian states, including Assam, Bihar, Kerala, and Maharashtra, and has completed projects in countries such as Nigeria and Mexico.

Recognised for its commitment to safety, JNK India Limited has received accolades from international clients, including a certificate of appreciation for four million safe man-hours during a major project in Nigeria. Additionally, the company holds multiple certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018, reflecting its focus on quality management, environmental responsibility, and occupational safety.

By leveraging its strong market presence, technological expertise, and commitment to innovation, JNK India Limited continues to expand its offerings in both traditional and renewable energy markets.

Opportunities and Threats

Current range of offerings

Core product lines

• Fired Heaters: Fired heaters are crucial in refining processes, providing reliable and efficient thermal energy. They are designed to handle high temperatures, high pressures and challenging operational conditions while ensuring minimal maintenance requirements.

• Reformers: A critical component that performs catalytic reforming process that convert a hydrocarbon feedstock into mainly hydrogen and other gases.

• Cracking Furnaces: These are pivotal in the production of ethylene, propylene etc. Designed for high performance and durability, they operate under demanding conditions to maximise throughput.

New growth opportunities

• Incinerators: We have initiated a strategic partnership to enter into Incinerator division that efficiently handle industrial waste while complying with stringent environmental regulations. These systems are designed to reduce emissions and enhance waste-to-energy conversion.

• Flare Systems: Flare systems are designed to safely burn relieved hydrocarbon, waste gases etc. from different systems which cannot be recovered or recycled.

• Hydrogen Fuel Systems: In response to the growing emphasis on sustainable energy, we have invested in hydrogen fuel generation technology. These systems are designed to support the production and distribution of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

We are proud to have supplied Indias first hydrogen fuel station to the IOCL R&D unit, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions.

Business strategy

Over the past years, JNK India Limited has evolved from a pioneering heating equipment firm into a global player recognised for its expertise in refinery and petrochemical systems. Our successful transition into various phases has marked significant milestones in our history, driven by consistent pursuit of excellence and innovation.

Our expertise in refinery technologies, such as fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces, has solidified our reputation as an industry leader. While specialising in this area, we have continued to leverage our core strengths expanding into new and promising areas.

We are constantly undertaking efforts to broaden our horizons by diversifying into new sectors including incinerators, flare systems, hydrogen fuel generation, and process units. This strategic diversification is aimed at aligning with global trends and meeting emerging market demands.

The Role of Design Engineering in Our Journey

Design has been at the heart of JNKs journey, influencing every aspect of our operations and growth. Heres how design has played a pivotal role:

1. Innovation and Differentiation: Our commitment to innovative design has set us apart in a competitive industry. By continuously exploring new design methodologies and technologies, we have developed unique solutions that address complex challenges and meet evolving market needs. Our focus on design innovation while complying with industry as well as statutory norms has driven product excellence and differentiated us from competitors.

2. Operational Efficiency: Effective design is crucial for optimising operational efficiency. Our design approach emphasises not only functionality but also ease of maintenance and long-term reliability. By incorporating these principles into our projects, we have achieved superior performance and reduced operational costs for our clients.

3. Client-Centric Solutions: Design is central to our ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific requirements of our clients. Our design team works closely with clients to understand their needs and develop customised solutions that exceed expectations. This client-centric approach has been key to building strong relationships and securing repeat business.

4. Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility:

Our design philosophy integrates sustainability and environmental considerations. From energy-efficient systems to environment-friendly technologies, our design innovations contribute to reducing environmental impact and supporting global sustainability goals.

This commitment aligns with our broader corporate responsibility and enhances our reputation as a forwardthinking company.

Financial performance

Strong financial performance was reported for FY 2024 across key metrics. Revenue from operations increased to Rs. 4,802 million, reflecting 17.9% YoY, driven by strong demand in key sectors such as petrochemicals and refining, which substantially increase in the order book and sales. Compared to FY 2023, EBITDA increased by 41.8% YoY to Rs. 1,045 million showcasing efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency. EBITDA margins increased to 21.5% in FY 2024 from 17.9% in FY 2023.

Profit after Tax increased to Rs. 626 million, showcasing a strong growth of 34.5% over FY 2023, reflecting the companys ability to improve bottom-line performance effectively. The unexecuted order book as of March 31, 2024 was Rs. 6,241 million, providing a strong basis for continued expansion in the following years.

Geographically, 81.7% of the order book in FY 2024 was driven by the domestic customers and with the remaining 18.3% orders came from the international markets. Product- wise, heating equipment formed major part of the order book at 98.6% and the balance from the waste gas handling equipment like flares and incinerators.

Although, the order inflow in FY 2024 was subdued at Rs. 2,280 million, domestic orders dominated by geography, accounting for nearly 80%, while heating equipment led by product category, contributing 98% of the new orders.

In FY2024, heating equipment contributed almost 95.9% of revenue and 4.1% came from the flares and incinerators. By end-user industries, the refining sector led with 66.0% of the revenue, followed by petrochemicals at 29.5 % and, steel and others at 4.5%.

1. Summary of Consolidated Income Statement

Rs.Mn

Particular FY2023 FY2024 Change (%) Revenue from Operations 4,073.02 4,802.41 17.9% Total Income 42.43 51.54 21.5% Operating expenses 2,502.8 3003.9 20.0 Operating Profit 1,612.61 1,850.07 14.7% Employee benefit expenses 532.4 518.6 (2.6) % EBITDA 737.17 1,044.97 41.8% EBIT 671.35 988.78 47.3% PBT 629.23 888.97 41.3% PAT 465.74 626.49 34.5% EPS (Basic) 9.70 12.95 33.5%

2. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet

Rs. Mn

Particular FY2023 FY2024 Change Total Non-Current Assets 324.25 563.65 73.8% Total Current Assets 3,053.50 4,714.10 54.4% Total Assets 3,377.75 5,277.75 56.3% Total Equity 1,223.82 1,953.62 59.6% Total Non-Current Liabilities 287.43 189.85 (33.9)% Total Current Liabilities 1,866.50 3,134.28 67.9% Total Liabilities 2,153.93 3,324.13 54.3% Total Equity and Liabilities 3,377.75 5,277.75 56.3%

3. Summary of Consolidated Cash flow Statement

Rs. Mn

Particular FY2023 FY2024 Change Cash from Operating activities -87.42 -100.69 NA Cash from Investing activities -250.19 -141.28 NA Cash from Financing activities 266.41 145.06 -45.60% Net Cash Flow for the Year 153.94 55.04 -64.20%

4. Key Ratios

Particular FY 2023 FY 2024 Gross Profit Margin 39.20% 38.10% EBITDA Margin 17.90% 21.50% EBIT Margin 16.30% 20.40% PAT Margin 11.30% 12.90% Current Ratio 1.6 1.5 Net Debt to Equity -0.1 0.1 Return on Equity 47.90% 39.40% Return on Capital Employed 57.30% 48.70%

Excellence in Modularisation

JNK India Limited has demonstrated its expertise in modularisation by leveraging some of the most renowned modularisation facilities globally. Notably, we utilised these facilities to supply modularised heaters to Nigeria for the largest single-train refinery. This project involved designing and delivering some of the biggest heaters ever constructed, showcasing our ability to manage complex, large-scale modularisation tasks with precision and efficiency.

By partnering with leading modularisation centers, we ensured that these massive heaters (where some of the module heights were up to 20 meters) were prefabricated to the highest standards, enabling a seamless installation process and operational excellence.

This experience not only highlighted our proficiency in modularisation but also set the stage for our subsequent investment in our own modularisation unit at Mundra Port, further enhancing our capacity to execute high-profile projects worldwide.

Our proprietary modularisation facility at Mundra Port stands at the heart of our strategy to enhance project efficiency. This facility allows us to prefabricate and preassemble components in a controlled environment, leading to:

• Reduced Construction Time: Modularisation significantly shortens project timelines by enabling parallel processing and reducing on-site construction activities.

• Enhanced Quality Control: Preassembly in a controlled environment ensures higher quality standards and better adherence to specifications.

• Cost Efficiency: By minimising on-site labour and optimising logistics, we achieve cost savings that benefit both our projects and our clients.

This modularisation unit has achieved a significant milestone by supplying some of the largest fully modularised heaters to Mexico. Leveraging our state-of-the-art modularisation facility, we meticulously prefabricated and assembled these complex heaters in India, ensuring exceptional quality and precision. This approach not only streamlined the manufacturing process but also facilitated efficient transportation and installation in Mexico.

Following this landmark project, our modularisation facility has continued to excel, executing a range of subsequent export jobs to locations across the globe. The success of the modularised heaters for Mexico demonstrated the facilitys capability and efficiency, leading to numerous other high-profile projects. From delivering advanced modular solutions to major industrial sites in Europe, Asia our facility has established itself as a key hub for international projects. Each export job has reinforced our reputation for precision, reliability, and innovation, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the global market

Risk Management - Operational Risks

Effective risk management is crucial for ensuring the success and reliability of our projects. At JNK India Limited, we employ a comprehensive approach to managing operational risks, focusing on key areas such -

• Robust Project Planning:

Each project is executed with meticulous planning, outlining clear objectives, timelines, and resource allocations. Our project management teams continuously monitor progress against these plans, using advanced tracking systems to identify and address potential issues proactively. This rigorous approach ensures that projects stay on schedule and within budget, minimising risks associated with delays and cost overruns

• Engineering Checks:

To safeguard the integrity and performance of our solutions, we implement stringent engineering checks throughout the project lifecycle. Our design and engineering teams conduct detailed reviews and validation processes to ensure that all systems and components meet technical specifications and industry standards. These checks are integral to identifying potential design flaws or technical issues early, allowing for timely corrections and preventing costly rework.

• Audits:

Regular audits are a cornerstone of our risk management strategy. We conduct comprehensive internal and external audits to assess compliance with regulatory requirements, safety standards, and contractual obligations. These audits help us identify areas for improvement and ensure that our processes and practices align with best industry standards.

• Quality Assurance:

Quality assurance is embedded in every phase of our projects. From initial design through to final delivery, we implement stage-wise quality assurance protocols to verify that each component and system meets our rigorous quality criteria. This includes detailed inspections, testing, and validation at each stage to ensure that our products achieve the highest levels of performance and reliability

Digitalisation

• Successful implementation of a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, which has marked a significant upgrade from our previous manual operations and reliance on Tally.

This advanced ERP solution has seamlessly integrated all facets of our operations, encompassing Engineering, Procurement, Material Management and Finance. The transition from manual processes to an automated ERP framework has drastically enhanced operational efficiency, data accuracy, and real-time visibility.

By consolidating information and streamlining workflows, the ERP system has enabled more effective project management, improved procurement processes, and optimised material handling. In finance, it has replaced cumbersome manual entries with automated accounting and reporting, leading to more precise budgeting and financial oversight.

This transformative shift not only reduces the risk of errors but also supports strategic decision-making, positioning us for continued growth.

• We have also successfully integrated various advanced engineering tools across disciplines within our organisation including E3D, SP3D, S3D, PDMS, Caesar II, Plant 3D, etc.

This strategic addition enhances our in-house capabilities, significantly improving both efficiency and accuracy in our project workflows. By utilising latest software and technologies, our teams are empowered to streamline processes, reduce manual errors, and optimise resource allocation.

This investment not only accelerates project timelines but also fosters a culture of precision and collaboration, enabling us to deliver higher quality outcomes for our clients and stakeholders.

Research and Technology

1. Advancing Burner Design: Our Commitment to Reducing NOx/CO Emissions

To highlight our ongoing R&D initiatives, particularly our collaboration with IIT Mumbai on the development of advanced burner technology/ arrangement aimed at reducing NOx/CO emissions. This groundbreaking project reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation.

This initiative not only aligns with global environmental standards but also positions us as a leader in developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the efficiency and eco-friendliness of our solutions. Through this partnership, we are advancing our goal of delivering high-performance, environmentally responsible products, thereby reinforcing our dedication to sustainability and innovation in this sector.

2. Designing the Future: Electrical Heater Development

We are also making significant strides in the design and development of Electric Heaters. This R&D initiative focuses on creating innovative Electric Heater solutions. By investing in the development of this technology, we aim to provide our clients with more sustainable alternatives to traditional heating systems.

This project underscores our commitment to advancing technology and meeting the growing demand for environmentally friendly energy solutions. Through rigorous testing and development, we are poised to deliver electric heaters that not only improve performance but also support our broader goals of sustainability and operational excellence.

Human Resource

JNK India Limited has embarked upon a series of strategic initiatives to advance the organisation towards its ambitious objectives. This vision focuses on execution of design and technology-based EPC projects that contribute to a sustainable future and to invest in capabilities such as digitalisation, technology. Green energy and employee engagement to cultivate a future-oriented workforce. The companys talent acquisition and management processes align with its strategic goals, guiding decisions on positioning talent for key positions. As a Public Limited company, JNK India Limited actively participates in internal training programs, seminars, and various forums organised by the Group. These efforts are aimed at enhancing knowledge and expertise among its employees, preparing them for unforeseen challenges, and ensuring the organisation remains at the forefront of industry developments.

In the past year, our Human Resources department has diligently focused on several key areas to enhance organisational effectiveness and employee satisfaction. Our initiatives are designed to support employee development, engagement, and overall well-being. Below are the highlights of our HR efforts:

Employee Development & Engagement

We recognise that our employees are our greatest asset, and their development and engagement are critical to our success. Our HR strategies such as are aimed at fostering a thriving work environment that supports continuous growth and active participation

LearningandDevelopment: Our Training and Development

programs have been expanded to offer a comprehensive range of training opportunities. This includes both technical and soft skills training tailored to meet the needs of various roles within the company. We have Implemented comprehensive training programs including Behavioural Training, Time Management, Stress Management, Basic and Advanced Excel, Negotiation Skills, Leadership, Crossskill Training, and Effective Communication (both written and verbal) to ensure that employees have the resources to enhance their skills and advance their careers.

Performance management remains a cornerstone of our HR strategy. We have refined our performance appraisal process to provide more constructive feedback and align individual goals with organisational objectives. Our career development initiatives include encouraging individuals to take on leadership roles, equipping them with the skills needed to inspire and guide their teams effectively.

Expectation Setting: Clear communication of expectations ensures that employees understand their roles and contributions, promoting accountability and performance. Mind-set Setting: We cultivate a growth mind-set, encouraging employees to embrace challenges and continuously develop their skills. Therefore, mentorship programs, career counselling, and succession planning help our talent pipeline to achieve their professional aspirations and prepare for future leadership roles.

Maintaining positive industrial relations is crucial for a harmonious work environment. We have implemented effective communication and safety trainings such as First Aid Training: Providing employees with essential skills, including CPR, to handle medical emergencies effectively.

Firefighting & Emergency Evacuation Training: Equipping staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond to fire hazards and safely evacuate in emergencies. To address employee concerns and foster collaborative relationships between management and staff. Our approach ensures that any issues are resolved promptly and equitably, contributing to a stable and productive workplace.

Manpower Strength: We have carefully monitored our manpower requirements to ensure that we are adequately staffed to meet our business needs. The Company conducts nationwide campus recruitment to attract talented GETs and adheres to an Equal Opportunity Policy to foster diversity and inclusivity. The current workforce is well-balanced and equipped to drive our strategic initiatives forward.

Safeguard of Employees at Workplace: Ensuring a safe and inclusive workplace is of paramount importance. We are committed to safeguarding all employees, especially women, through the implementation of robust training programs. Our initiatives include POSH Training; conducting antiharassment training to promote awareness and create a respectful work environment. Additionally, we are implementing awareness campaigns and forming support mechanisms to reinforce our commitment to a secure workplace for everyone.

These initiatives are designed to equip our employees with essential skills, support their career growth, and uphold a secure and respectful workplace. In addition to this, it reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing employee experience, fostering professional growth, and maintaining a positive workplace culture. We remain dedicated to building a supportive environment that promotes excellence and inclusivity across the organisation.

Recognition and Achievements

Our commitment to quality and service excellence has been recognised by various institutions. Notable recognition includes the early completion of supply heaters work for Numaligarh Refinery Limited in 2020 and a certificate of appreciation from Dangote Petroleum Refinery in 2022 for providing four million safe manhours without a lost time incident and for our effective contribution towards installation of process fired heaters.