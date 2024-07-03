Summary

Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is a leading innovation and solutions provider with powerful brands and leading positions within their market. The Company has a solar manufacturing plant is located at Naroda, Ahmedabad. It is engaged in manufacturing and selling of industrial air compressors of various capacities and providing related services. The Company sells air compressors primarily in India and exports the products to American, Asian and European countries. It focus on Air Solution Segment. Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd was established in the year December, 1921 in Kolkata. The company is one of the first Indo-American ventures in India. Till 1965, the company is in the trading business. In the year 1965, they set up their first manufacturing plant for reciprocating compressors at Naroda in Gujarat. In the year 1978, the company commissioned their second manufacturing plant at Bangalore for the production of construction, mining and water well drilling equipment. The company started Rotary Screw Compressor assembly and Centac Compressor packaging at their Naroda plant in the year 1983 and 1989 respectively.In the year 1993, the company started production of soil & asphalt compactors at their Bangalore plant and in the year 1994, Ahmedabad plant was expanded for manufacturing gas compressors. In the year 1996, Bangalore plant was expanded for in-house fabrication facility. Also, the company acquired majority stake in Wadco Tools, Sahibabad.In the year 2000, the company sold their Pr

