SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹4,172.55
Prev. Close₹4,131.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹511.54
Day's High₹4,172.55
Day's Low₹4,005
52 Week's High₹5,000
52 Week's Low₹2,996.4
Book Value₹222.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,703.44
P/E54.08
EPS76.39
Divi. Yield1.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.57
31.57
31.57
31.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
548.7
546.47
520.32
419.1
Net Worth
580.27
578.04
551.89
450.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
909.91
617.72
705.62
614.79
yoy growth (%)
47.3
-12.45
14.77
-0.9
Raw materials
-565.91
-369.09
-398.66
-354.39
As % of sales
62.19
59.74
56.49
57.64
Employee costs
-103.55
-84.42
-126.34
-106.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
148.35
107.77
114.04
131.64
Depreciation
-14.1
-14.26
-18.26
-12.59
Tax paid
-38.21
-35.42
-29.44
-42.75
Working capital
93.93
80.31
-586.53
75.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.3
-12.45
14.77
-0.9
Op profit growth
37.28
12.06
39.57
26.14
EBIT growth
37.85
-6.14
-11.43
14.34
Net profit growth
52.23
-14.47
-4.82
15.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CS
P. R Shubhakar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sekhar Natarajan
Independent Director
Jayantika Dave
Independent Director
Vijaya Sampath
Director (Operation)
Sunil Khanduja
Executive Director
Rajesh Ganjoo
Reports by Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Summary
Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is a leading innovation and solutions provider with powerful brands and leading positions within their market. The Company has a solar manufacturing plant is located at Naroda, Ahmedabad. It is engaged in manufacturing and selling of industrial air compressors of various capacities and providing related services. The Company sells air compressors primarily in India and exports the products to American, Asian and European countries. It focus on Air Solution Segment. Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd was established in the year December, 1921 in Kolkata. The company is one of the first Indo-American ventures in India. Till 1965, the company is in the trading business. In the year 1965, they set up their first manufacturing plant for reciprocating compressors at Naroda in Gujarat. In the year 1978, the company commissioned their second manufacturing plant at Bangalore for the production of construction, mining and water well drilling equipment. The company started Rotary Screw Compressor assembly and Centac Compressor packaging at their Naroda plant in the year 1983 and 1989 respectively.In the year 1993, the company started production of soil & asphalt compactors at their Bangalore plant and in the year 1994, Ahmedabad plant was expanded for manufacturing gas compressors. In the year 1996, Bangalore plant was expanded for in-house fabrication facility. Also, the company acquired majority stake in Wadco Tools, Sahibabad.In the year 2000, the company sold their Pr
Read More
The Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4024.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is ₹12703.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is 54.08 and 20.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is ₹2996.4 and ₹5000 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.84%, 3 Years at 49.33%, 1 Year at 33.33%, 6 Month at -9.16%, 3 Month at -0.04% and 1 Month at -8.35%.
