Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Share Price

4,024.15
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,172.55
  • Day's High4,172.55
  • 52 Wk High5,000
  • Prev. Close4,131.25
  • Day's Low4,005
  • 52 Wk Low 2,996.4
  • Turnover (lac)511.54
  • P/E54.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value222.53
  • EPS76.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,703.44
  • Div. Yield1.69
No Records Found

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

4,172.55

Prev. Close

4,131.25

Turnover(Lac.)

511.54

Day's High

4,172.55

Day's Low

4,005

52 Week's High

5,000

52 Week's Low

2,996.4

Book Value

222.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,703.44

P/E

54.08

EPS

76.39

Divi. Yield

1.69

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 55

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

30 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2024

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 7.68%

Institutions: 7.68%

Non-Institutions: 17.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.57

31.57

31.57

31.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

548.7

546.47

520.32

419.1

Net Worth

580.27

578.04

551.89

450.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

909.91

617.72

705.62

614.79

yoy growth (%)

47.3

-12.45

14.77

-0.9

Raw materials

-565.91

-369.09

-398.66

-354.39

As % of sales

62.19

59.74

56.49

57.64

Employee costs

-103.55

-84.42

-126.34

-106.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

148.35

107.77

114.04

131.64

Depreciation

-14.1

-14.26

-18.26

-12.59

Tax paid

-38.21

-35.42

-29.44

-42.75

Working capital

93.93

80.31

-586.53

75.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.3

-12.45

14.77

-0.9

Op profit growth

37.28

12.06

39.57

26.14

EBIT growth

37.85

-6.14

-11.43

14.34

Net profit growth

52.23

-14.47

-4.82

15.03

No Record Found

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CS

P. R Shubhakar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sekhar Natarajan

Independent Director

Jayantika Dave

Independent Director

Vijaya Sampath

Director (Operation)

Sunil Khanduja

Executive Director

Rajesh Ganjoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is a leading innovation and solutions provider with powerful brands and leading positions within their market. The Company has a solar manufacturing plant is located at Naroda, Ahmedabad. It is engaged in manufacturing and selling of industrial air compressors of various capacities and providing related services. The Company sells air compressors primarily in India and exports the products to American, Asian and European countries. It focus on Air Solution Segment. Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd was established in the year December, 1921 in Kolkata. The company is one of the first Indo-American ventures in India. Till 1965, the company is in the trading business. In the year 1965, they set up their first manufacturing plant for reciprocating compressors at Naroda in Gujarat. In the year 1978, the company commissioned their second manufacturing plant at Bangalore for the production of construction, mining and water well drilling equipment. The company started Rotary Screw Compressor assembly and Centac Compressor packaging at their Naroda plant in the year 1983 and 1989 respectively.In the year 1993, the company started production of soil & asphalt compactors at their Bangalore plant and in the year 1994, Ahmedabad plant was expanded for manufacturing gas compressors. In the year 1996, Bangalore plant was expanded for in-house fabrication facility. Also, the company acquired majority stake in Wadco Tools, Sahibabad.In the year 2000, the company sold their Pr
Company FAQs

What is the Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd share price today?

The Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4024.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is ₹12703.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is 54.08 and 20.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is ₹2996.4 and ₹5000 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd?

Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.84%, 3 Years at 49.33%, 1 Year at 33.33%, 6 Month at -9.16%, 3 Month at -0.04% and 1 Month at -8.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 7.68 %
Public - 17.32 %

