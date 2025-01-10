Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.57
31.57
31.57
31.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
548.7
546.47
520.32
419.1
Net Worth
580.27
578.04
551.89
450.67
Minority Interest
Debt
6.07
4.62
7.75
9.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.19
4.6
4.65
4.49
Total Liabilities
590.53
587.26
564.29
464.7
Fixed Assets
145.84
114.4
116.95
115.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.83
5.83
5.16
5.61
Networking Capital
211.94
191.8
148.41
111.91
Inventories
174.74
162.09
160.73
95
Inventory Days
64.47
56.13
Sundry Debtors
248.87
267.91
219.35
182.16
Debtor Days
87.98
107.63
Other Current Assets
54.06
38.23
44.61
46.82
Sundry Creditors
-150.28
-170.23
-176.56
-128.05
Creditor Days
70.82
75.66
Other Current Liabilities
-115.45
-106.2
-99.72
-84.02
Cash
222.92
275.23
293.75
231.36
Total Assets
590.53
587.26
564.27
464.7
