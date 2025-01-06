Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
148.35
107.77
114.04
131.64
Depreciation
-14.1
-14.26
-18.26
-12.59
Tax paid
-38.21
-35.42
-29.44
-42.75
Working capital
93.93
80.31
-586.53
75.32
Other operating items
Operating
189.98
138.39
-520.19
151.62
Capital expenditure
7
-7.46
18.82
7.54
Free cash flow
196.99
130.93
-501.37
159.17
Equity raised
829.27
696.3
1,361.86
2,694.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.29
17.47
7.93
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
656.61
Net in cash
1,043.55
844.71
868.42
3,510.41
