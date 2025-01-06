iifl-logo-icon 1
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,024.15
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

Ingersoll-Rand FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

148.35

107.77

114.04

131.64

Depreciation

-14.1

-14.26

-18.26

-12.59

Tax paid

-38.21

-35.42

-29.44

-42.75

Working capital

93.93

80.31

-586.53

75.32

Other operating items

Operating

189.98

138.39

-520.19

151.62

Capital expenditure

7

-7.46

18.82

7.54

Free cash flow

196.99

130.93

-501.37

159.17

Equity raised

829.27

696.3

1,361.86

2,694.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.29

17.47

7.93

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

656.61

Net in cash

1,043.55

844.71

868.42

3,510.41

