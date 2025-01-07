iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,058.85
(0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

909.91

617.72

705.62

614.79

yoy growth (%)

47.3

-12.45

14.77

-0.9

Raw materials

-565.91

-369.09

-398.66

-354.39

As % of sales

62.19

59.74

56.49

57.64

Employee costs

-103.55

-84.42

-126.34

-106.1

As % of sales

11.38

13.66

17.9

17.25

Other costs

-88.49

-53.52

-81.83

-83.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.72

8.66

11.59

13.58

Operating profit

151.95

110.68

98.77

70.76

OPM

16.69

17.91

13.99

11.51

Depreciation

-14.1

-14.26

-18.26

-12.59

Interest expense

-2.55

-1.69

-2.6

-0.05

Other income

13.05

13.04

36.13

73.52

Profit before tax

148.35

107.77

114.04

131.64

Taxes

-38.21

-35.42

-29.44

-42.75

Tax rate

-25.75

-32.86

-25.81

-32.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

110.14

72.35

84.6

88.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

110.14

72.35

84.6

88.88

yoy growth (%)

52.23

-14.47

-4.82

15.03

NPM

12.1

11.71

11.98

14.45

Ingersoll-Rand : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.