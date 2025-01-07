Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
909.91
617.72
705.62
614.79
yoy growth (%)
47.3
-12.45
14.77
-0.9
Raw materials
-565.91
-369.09
-398.66
-354.39
As % of sales
62.19
59.74
56.49
57.64
Employee costs
-103.55
-84.42
-126.34
-106.1
As % of sales
11.38
13.66
17.9
17.25
Other costs
-88.49
-53.52
-81.83
-83.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.72
8.66
11.59
13.58
Operating profit
151.95
110.68
98.77
70.76
OPM
16.69
17.91
13.99
11.51
Depreciation
-14.1
-14.26
-18.26
-12.59
Interest expense
-2.55
-1.69
-2.6
-0.05
Other income
13.05
13.04
36.13
73.52
Profit before tax
148.35
107.77
114.04
131.64
Taxes
-38.21
-35.42
-29.44
-42.75
Tax rate
-25.75
-32.86
-25.81
-32.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
110.14
72.35
84.6
88.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
110.14
72.35
84.6
88.88
yoy growth (%)
52.23
-14.47
-4.82
15.03
NPM
12.1
11.71
11.98
14.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.