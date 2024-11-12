Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider recommending payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Attached is the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Gareth Robert Topping (DIN:10823043) as an Additional Director. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Khanduja as (DIN: 10041581) as Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of Ingersoll - Rand (India) Limited will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Intimation is attached. Attached is the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024; and (ii) To consider recommending payment of final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Attached is the intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Dec 2023