iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Board Meeting

3,844.6
(1.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:55 AM

Ingersoll-Rand CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider recommending payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Attached is the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Gareth Robert Topping (DIN:10823043) as an Additional Director. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Khanduja as (DIN: 10041581) as Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of Ingersoll - Rand (India) Limited will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Intimation is attached. Attached is the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202416 May 2024
INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024; and (ii) To consider recommending payment of final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Attached is the intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Dec 2023
INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LIMITED has informed BSE about Closure of Trading Window. Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ingersoll - Rand (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th February 2024 to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023.This is to inform you that as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders (Code of Conduct), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from January 1, 2024 to February 15, 2024 i.e. till 48 (forty eight) hours after the approval of financial results of the Company for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Ingersoll-Rand: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.