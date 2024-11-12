|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider recommending payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Attached is the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Gareth Robert Topping (DIN:10823043) as an Additional Director. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Khanduja as (DIN: 10041581) as Managing Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of Ingersoll - Rand (India) Limited will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Intimation is attached. Attached is the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024; and (ii) To consider recommending payment of final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Attached is the intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LIMITED has informed BSE about Closure of Trading Window. Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ingersoll - Rand (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th February 2024 to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2023.This is to inform you that as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders (Code of Conduct), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from January 1, 2024 to February 15, 2024 i.e. till 48 (forty eight) hours after the approval of financial results of the Company for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
