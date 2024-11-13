Pursuant to the provisions contained in Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of directors at their meeting held today have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 55/-, per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025. In continuation to our earlier communication vide letter dated November 12, 2024 regarding the record date, please be informed that the record date for payment of the interim dividend of Rs. 55/- per equity share for the year ending on March 31, 2025 has been revised and now fixed as Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Consequently, interim dividend payment date has been revised and will now be paid on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)