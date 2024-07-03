Summary

Founded in 1968 by R R Gupta as a Partnership Firm, Roto Pumps Ltd (RPL) was incorporated as Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd in Jul.75 and converted into a Public Limited Company in Dec.93. In Jul.81, Roto Pumps Pvt Ltd, a Group Company, was amalgamated with Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. In Feb.91, it was taken over by another Group Company, Dwarka Industrial Development (Chains) Pvt Ltd. The Company has a rich heritage of designing and manufacturing superior products and technologies. It offers comprehensive range of Progressive Cavity Pumps (PCP), Twin Screws Pumps and added other PD pumps in the product basket such as AODD and Gear pumps. The products cater to a large spectrum of industries covering various industrial and municipal applications.Since inception, RPL has been manufacturing helical rotor pumps. The Company pioneered the manufacture of helical motor pumps in India. The company initially marketed this product to the coal mining sector and then gradually increased its base in other industrial segments. In 1978, it entered into a five-year technical collaboration with Stothert & Pitt to manufacture twin screw pumps in India. RPL manufactures a comprehensive range of industrial pumps to cater to pumping requirements for duties ranging from pumping distilled water to highly viscous fluids and/or corrosive fluids. In Sep.94, RPL came out with a maiden public issue to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of its existing units at Kanpur and Noida, and to in

