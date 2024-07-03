SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹313.7
Prev. Close₹310.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,768.2
Day's High₹326.85
Day's Low₹301.55
52 Week's High₹373.3
52 Week's Low₹149.1
Book Value₹33.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,963.6
P/E59.46
EPS5.23
Divi. Yield0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
3.14
3.14
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.19
162.58
137
109.48
Net Worth
196.47
165.72
140.14
112.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
115.72
121.66
108.56
94.93
yoy growth (%)
-4.88
12.07
14.35
-0.04
Raw materials
-38.01
-39.33
-36.7
-31.16
As % of sales
32.85
32.33
33.8
32.82
Employee costs
-28.59
-32.5
-26.67
-23.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.15
16.86
13.33
10.85
Depreciation
-5.62
-6.82
-6.92
-7.29
Tax paid
-7.73
-4.01
-4.77
-3.76
Working capital
14.73
13.26
1.08
6.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.88
12.07
14.35
-0.04
Op profit growth
34.32
-0.55
3.05
25.82
EBIT growth
46.37
16.71
14.4
51.07
Net profit growth
51.18
50.04
20.64
65.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
274.5
225.78
175.59
126.53
132.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
274.5
225.78
175.59
126.53
132.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.46
4.35
4.33
5.07
3.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Chandra Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Anurag Gupta
Deputy Managing Director
Arvind Veer Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Asha Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashwani K Verma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akhil Joshi
Independent Director
Neeraj K Gupta
Independent Director
Atul Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Founded in 1968 by R R Gupta as a Partnership Firm, Roto Pumps Ltd (RPL) was incorporated as Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd in Jul.75 and converted into a Public Limited Company in Dec.93. In Jul.81, Roto Pumps Pvt Ltd, a Group Company, was amalgamated with Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. In Feb.91, it was taken over by another Group Company, Dwarka Industrial Development (Chains) Pvt Ltd. The Company has a rich heritage of designing and manufacturing superior products and technologies. It offers comprehensive range of Progressive Cavity Pumps (PCP), Twin Screws Pumps and added other PD pumps in the product basket such as AODD and Gear pumps. The products cater to a large spectrum of industries covering various industrial and municipal applications.Since inception, RPL has been manufacturing helical rotor pumps. The Company pioneered the manufacture of helical motor pumps in India. The company initially marketed this product to the coal mining sector and then gradually increased its base in other industrial segments. In 1978, it entered into a five-year technical collaboration with Stothert & Pitt to manufacture twin screw pumps in India. RPL manufactures a comprehensive range of industrial pumps to cater to pumping requirements for duties ranging from pumping distilled water to highly viscous fluids and/or corrosive fluids. In Sep.94, RPL came out with a maiden public issue to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of its existing units at Kanpur and Noida, and to in
The Roto Pumps Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roto Pumps Ltd is ₹1963.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Roto Pumps Ltd is 59.46 and 9.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roto Pumps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roto Pumps Ltd is ₹149.1 and ₹373.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Roto Pumps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 40.21%, 1 Year at 49.88%, 6 Month at -10.32%, 3 Month at 13.61% and 1 Month at 16.00%.
