iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Roto Pumps Ltd Share Price

312.6
(0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open313.7
  • Day's High326.85
  • 52 Wk High373.3
  • Prev. Close310.6
  • Day's Low301.55
  • 52 Wk Low 149.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,768.2
  • P/E59.46
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value33.72
  • EPS5.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,963.6
  • Div. Yield0.51
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Roto Pumps Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

313.7

Prev. Close

310.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2,768.2

Day's High

326.85

Day's Low

301.55

52 Week's High

373.3

52 Week's Low

149.1

Book Value

33.72

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,963.6

P/E

59.46

EPS

5.23

Divi. Yield

0.51

Roto Pumps Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.88

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Roto Pumps Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Roto Pumps Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 33.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Roto Pumps Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.28

3.14

3.14

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

190.19

162.58

137

109.48

Net Worth

196.47

165.72

140.14

112.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

115.72

121.66

108.56

94.93

yoy growth (%)

-4.88

12.07

14.35

-0.04

Raw materials

-38.01

-39.33

-36.7

-31.16

As % of sales

32.85

32.33

33.8

32.82

Employee costs

-28.59

-32.5

-26.67

-23.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.15

16.86

13.33

10.85

Depreciation

-5.62

-6.82

-6.92

-7.29

Tax paid

-7.73

-4.01

-4.77

-3.76

Working capital

14.73

13.26

1.08

6.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.88

12.07

14.35

-0.04

Op profit growth

34.32

-0.55

3.05

25.82

EBIT growth

46.37

16.71

14.4

51.07

Net profit growth

51.18

50.04

20.64

65.86

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

274.5

225.78

175.59

126.53

132.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

274.5

225.78

175.59

126.53

132.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.46

4.35

4.33

5.07

3.29

View Annually Results

Roto Pumps Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Roto Pumps Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harish Chandra Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Anurag Gupta

Deputy Managing Director

Arvind Veer Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Asha Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashwani K Verma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akhil Joshi

Independent Director

Neeraj K Gupta

Independent Director

Atul Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Roto Pumps Ltd

Summary

Founded in 1968 by R R Gupta as a Partnership Firm, Roto Pumps Ltd (RPL) was incorporated as Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd in Jul.75 and converted into a Public Limited Company in Dec.93. In Jul.81, Roto Pumps Pvt Ltd, a Group Company, was amalgamated with Roto Pumps & Hydraulics Pvt Ltd. In Feb.91, it was taken over by another Group Company, Dwarka Industrial Development (Chains) Pvt Ltd. The Company has a rich heritage of designing and manufacturing superior products and technologies. It offers comprehensive range of Progressive Cavity Pumps (PCP), Twin Screws Pumps and added other PD pumps in the product basket such as AODD and Gear pumps. The products cater to a large spectrum of industries covering various industrial and municipal applications.Since inception, RPL has been manufacturing helical rotor pumps. The Company pioneered the manufacture of helical motor pumps in India. The company initially marketed this product to the coal mining sector and then gradually increased its base in other industrial segments. In 1978, it entered into a five-year technical collaboration with Stothert & Pitt to manufacture twin screw pumps in India. RPL manufactures a comprehensive range of industrial pumps to cater to pumping requirements for duties ranging from pumping distilled water to highly viscous fluids and/or corrosive fluids. In Sep.94, RPL came out with a maiden public issue to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of its existing units at Kanpur and Noida, and to in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Roto Pumps Ltd share price today?

The Roto Pumps Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Roto Pumps Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roto Pumps Ltd is ₹1963.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Roto Pumps Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Roto Pumps Ltd is 59.46 and 9.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Roto Pumps Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roto Pumps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roto Pumps Ltd is ₹149.1 and ₹373.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Roto Pumps Ltd?

Roto Pumps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 40.21%, 1 Year at 49.88%, 6 Month at -10.32%, 3 Month at 13.61% and 1 Month at 16.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Roto Pumps Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Roto Pumps Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.63 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 33.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Roto Pumps Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.