Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Forty Ninth Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Ffinancial Statements for the ffinancial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FFINANCIAL PERF FORMANCE

Your Companys ffinancial perf formance for the year under review along with the previous years fgure is given hereunder

Ffinancial year ended Particulars 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 22,980.49 19,065.60 Other Income 464.71 426.93 Total Income 23,445.20 19,492.53 Proft / (loss) before fnance costs, depreciation and taxation 6,337.91 5,154.72 Less: Finance Costs 381.17 319.84 Depreciation 1,122.47 726.90 Proft before Taxation 4,834.27 4,107.98 Less: Taxation 1,208.99 1,080.29 Proft after tax 3,625.28 3,027.69 Add: Other Comprehensive Income (55.98) (21.86) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 3,569.30 3,005.83

DIVIDEND

Your Company has a robust track record of rewarding its shareholders with a generous dividend pay-out. In view of the ffinancial perf formance during the year under review, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 recommend a dividend of f 1.88/- per equity share of f 2/- each i.e. 94% for the ffinancial year ended 31st March, 2024. The fnal dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting, would involve cash outfow of f 590.46 lakhs. As per the prevailing provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the dividend, if declared, will be taxable in the hands of the shareholders at the applicable rates.

The dividend pay-out is in accordance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy. The Policy is available on the Companys website https://www.rotopumps.com/investors/ policies/.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors does not propose to transfer any amount to the reserves for the ffinancial year ended 31st March, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, your Company had issued one fully paid-up bonus equity shares of f 2/- each for each fully paid-up equity shares of f 2/- each held in the Company by way of capitalization equivalent amount from share premium account and hence, as on 31st March, 2024 the paid-up share capital of the Company was f 628.15 lakhs as compared to previous year f 314.08 lakhs. Your Company has not issued shares with diferential voting rights or SR equity shares. It has neither issued employee stock options nor any sweat equity shares and does not have any scheme to fund its Employees to purchase the shares of the Company.

CREDIT RATINGS

During the year, your Company has sustained its long-term bank facilities credit rating of CRISIL A- and CRISIL A2+ for long term borrowings and short-term borrowings of the Company respectively. The outlook for long term rating is Positive. The rating indicates the Companys discipline for its prudent ffinancial management and its ability regarding timely servicing of ffinancial obligation.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

In terms of the provisions of Section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 3 of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, the un-claimed dividend relating to the ffinancial year 2015-16 has been remitted to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government. This involved transfer of f 67,048.60/- unclaimed dividend and 14,639 related shares on which dividend had been unclaimed for seven consecutive years.

The un-claimed dividend for further years would become due for transfer to IEPF per below details-

Amount in f Sl. Ffinancial Year As on 31.07.2024 Due date for Transfer to IEPF Cases Amount 1 2016-17 556 133,594 5-Nov-24 2 2017-18 467 102,860 5-Nov-25 3 2018-19 319 80,912 4-Nov-26 4 2019-20-Interim 329 49,124 18-Mar-27 5 2020-21-Interim 302 203,554 7-May-28 6 2020-21-Final 215 40,776 5-Nov-28 7 2021-22 182 271,169 5-Nov-29 8 2022-23 175 259,618 4-Nov-30

Further, in terms of the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 6 of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, shares related to the dividend, which would be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund as stated above, on which dividend for consecutive seven years remained unclaimed / unpaid, would also become due for transfer to the IEPF on the said date.

The Company Secretary is nominated as the Nodal Ofcer for issues relating to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The Nodal Ofcer may be contacted at investors@rotopumps.com.

Details of un-claimed dividend are available on the Companys website at https://www.rotopumps.com/unclaimed-dividend-shares/ under investors section.

YEAR IN RETROSPECT

Your Company has achieved an Income from Operations of

f 22,980.49 lakhs against previous years f 19,065.60 lakhs registering a growth of 20.53%. Domestic sales were f 9,870.36 lakhs as compared to f 6,502.52 lakhs having an increase of 51.79%. Export sales were f 13,110.13 lakhs as compared to f 12,563.08 lakhs, having an increase of 4.35% over last year. Export sales includes f 7,209.13 lakhs, sales from Marketing Outlets in United Kingdom and Australia. Revenue from exports constitutes 54.99% of the total revenue from operations. Your company earned other income of f 464.71 lakhs as compared to f 426.93 during the previous ffinancial year. Your Company has registered a proft after tax of f 3,625.28 lakhs against f 3,027.69 lakhs during the previous ffinancial year, which is higher by 19.74%.

OUTLOOK

Your Company remains focused to increase its market share in all the key markets where it operates to achieve signifcant growth in topline which would also result in better bottom-line. Your Company has a strong manufacturing and marketing infrastructure with presence in five continents besides strong Research & Development setup, experienced and motivated Manpower.

Time ahead look challenging as Geo-political issues in Eurasia, higher infation especially in U.K. and European Countries and recessionary trends in US and Europe are certain threats to Global economy, however Domestic economy appears to be positive. Your Companys majority of revenue is generated from exports, exchange rates fuctuations are a matter of concern.

Medium term growth would be led by new businesses of downhole pumps and solar pumping systems, which would substantially contribute to business growth. Introduction of new products in the existing product line would improve your Companys ability to penetrate in major sectors such as food & beverages, mining etc. In line with your Companys vision, long term focus would be to attain a prominent position and to be among the frst fve Global Positive Displacement Pump Manufacturer.

CONSOLIDATED FFINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Ffinancial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard 110 notifed by the Ministry of Corporate Afairs, Government of India and f form part of the Annual Report.

The annual accounts of the subsidiaries and related inf formation are kept at the Registered Ofce of the Company, as also at the registered ofces of the respective subsidiary companies and will be available to investors seeking inf formation at any time.

PERF FORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES a. Roto Pumps GmbH - a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany engaged in the business of sales and marketing of the Companys products in German region to service the customers more efectively. During the year, the subsidiary has achieved a sales turnover of EURO 3,606,300.42 and earned a proft after tax of Euro 190,987.32.

b. Roto Pumps Americas, Inc. - a wholly owned subsidiary in USA which has an operating wholly owned subsidiary in the name and style of Roto Pumps North America, Inc. Germany engaged in the business of sales and marketing of Companys products in American region. During the year, the operating subsidiary has achieved a sales turnover of USD 3,425,928.75 and earned a proft after tax of USD 158,177.50.

c. Roto Overseas Pte. Ltd. - a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore which has operating subsidiaries per below- i. Roto Pumps (Africa) Pty Ltd, South Africa, a company engaged in the business of sales and marketing of pumps and parts of pumps in the African Region. Roto Overseas Pte Ltd holds almost 74.995% shares in the subsidiary. During the year, the subsidiary achieved a sales turnover of Rand 31,675,813 and proft after tax of Rand 2,239,518.

ii. Roto Pumps (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia Germany is engaged in the business of sales and marketing of the Companys products in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. During the year under review, the subsidiary has achieved sales turnover of MYR 7,041,251 and proft after tax of MYR 980,794.

d. Roto Energy Systems Ltd. - a wholly owned subsidiary was incorporated to carry on business of solar pumping systems. The Subsidiary is taking steps towards commencement of its business operations. During the year under review, the subsidiary has achieved sales turnover of f 3.00 lakhs and incurred a loss of f 140.66 lakhs.

e. Roto Pumps Mena FZE – a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in UAE was setup to cater the MENA region. a company engaged in the business of sales and marketing of Companys products in the MENA region. During the year, the subsidiary has achieved a sales turnover of AED 743,546 and incurred a loss of AED 449,017.

A statement containing the salient features of ffinancial statements of the subsidiary companies in the prescribed F form AOC-1 is annexed as per Annexure-A.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The details of the Loans, Guarantees and Investments have been disclosed in the note no. 40 of the ffinancial statements, f forming a part of this Annual Report.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, and as such no amount of principal or interest thereon was unpaid or unclaimed as on 31st March, 2024.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into by the Company during the year under review were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There were no materially signifcant Related Party Transactions made by your Company during the year that would have required Shareholder approval under Regulation 23 of securities and

Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee has been obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature. A statement of all Related Party Transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions and other relevant details as are required in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Details of the transactions with Related Parties are provided at Note no. 40 of the accompanying standalone ffinancial statements.

In adherence with the requirements of the Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted a policy for dealing with Related Party

. Transactions the same is available on the website of the Company at https://rotopumps.com/investors/policies/.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has f formulated a risk management policy to put in place a procedure to inf form the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedure. The Policy is available on the Companys website https://www.rotopumps.com/investors/ policies. Further, your Company has also constituted Risk Management Committee and defned the role and responsibility of the Risk Management Committee.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY

Your Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

Your Company had adopted SAP software to strengthen its controls and processes which has been implemented in India Operation. It has also been implemented at Overseas Establishment in UK and Dubai and is being implemented in other Overseas Establishments in phased manner. Further, its operations are being extended to cover other operational activities and reporting structure where it has been put into operations. Full implementation of SAP would allow integration of multiple locations on one platf form and would bring tremendous synergy and improve overall efciency of the organization signifcantly.

Further, in terms of provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, your Company has appointed M/s. Kapoor Tandon & Co., Chartered Accountants as its Internal Auditor to conduct the internal audit of the functions and activities and review of internal controls system in the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, the Board undertakes corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthens the controls.

.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year Mrs. Kavita Bhatnagar (DIN: 10303852) was appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent

Director) on the Board of the Company for a term of fve years w.e.f. 30th September, 2023. The members of the Company approved the appointment of Mrs. Bhatnagar as an Independent Director by passing special resolution through postal ballot dated 10th November, 2023.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Arvind Veer Gupta, Director (DIN: 00334233) retires from the Board by rotation, and being eligible ofers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

There were no changes in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year.

After closure of ffinancial year 2023-24, the following appointments / re-appointments are made:

a. Mr. Neeraj K Gupta (DIN: 02973442) has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) for a tenure of 5 years from 9th August 2024.

b. Dr. Atul Agarwal (DIN: 00153186) has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) for a tenure of 5 years from 9th August 2024.

c. Mr. Akhil Joshi (DIN: 06604954) has been re-appointed as an Independent Director of the company for a tenure of 5 years from 9th August 2024.

d. Mr. Harish Chandra Gupta (DIN: 00334405) has been reappointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a tenure of 3 years from 1st April, 2025.

e. Mr. Anurag Gupta (DIN: 00334160) has been re-appointed as Jt. Managing Director of the Company for a tenure of 3 years from 1st April, 2025.

f. Mr. Arvind Veer Gupta (DIN: 00334233) has been reappointed as Dy. Managing Director of the Company for a tenure of 3 years from 1st April, 2025.

Necessary approval of the Members of the Company is being obtained at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

In compliance with the Section 178 of the Act, read with the Rules issued thereunder and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations the Board has f formulated and adopted a comprehensive Nomination and Remuneration Policy for its Directors, Key Managerial Personnel(s) and Senior Management and the same is available on the website of the Company at https://rotopumps. com/investors/policies/.

The appointment and remuneration of Directors is recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the remuneration paid to the Directors is in accordance with the

Nomination and Remuneration Policy. The relevant inf formation has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance report which f forms part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERF FORMANCE AND PERF FORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND OF DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own perf formance, perf formance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Perf formance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND THEIR MEETINGS

The Independent directors were provided an insight about their roles, duties, rights and responsibilities. They were given a fair idea and knowledge about the working, strategy and the organizational structure of the Company so that they could adapt to the company culture and contribute through active participation and interaction in a better manner.

Your Companys Independent Directors meet at least once in a ffinancial year without the presence of Executive Directors or Management Personnel. Such meetings are conducted to enable the Independent Directors to discuss matters pertaining to the Companys Afairs and put forth their views. During the year under review, one meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 30th March, 2024 where all the independent directors were present.

BOARD, COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEETINGS

Details of the composition of the Board and its Committees and of the Meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such Meetings, are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, the Rules made thereunder and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further the Board has accepted all the recommendations made by the Committees during the year.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board hereby submits its responsibility Statement:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of afairs of your Company at the end of the ffinancial year and of the proft of your Company for the ffinancial year;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufcient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of your Company and for preventing, detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors had laid down internal ffinancial controls to be followed by your Company and that such internal ffinancial controls were adequate and were operating efectively; and

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating efectively.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company has f formulated its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy to undertake the CSR activities as specifed in the Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. CSR Policy is available at http://www.rotopumps.com/investors/policies. The Annual Report of CSR activity for the ffinancial year 2023-24 is annexed at Annexure -B.

POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress any complaint(s) of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. Your Company has complied with the provisions of the Act relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee. Your Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year under review.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy, to provide a f formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their genuine concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or ethics policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees or director who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

It is afrmed that no personnel of your Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The policy has been adopted in compliance with the requirements of SEBI and Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder including any amendment(s) thereto. The policy is available on the Companys website at https://rotopumps.com/investors/policies/.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FFINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

In the month of June, 2024, the Company has commenced commercial production of Downhole Pumps at its new state of the art manufacturing facility at Greater Noida to cater the demand of domestic and international market. Further, Roto Energy Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary has also lunched a product Roto Rudra - Solar Pumping Systems to cater the demand globally.

Except to the above, there have been no other material changes and commitments afecting the ffinancial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the ffinancial year as on 31st March, 2024, to which the ffinancial statements relate and the date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI

Your Company has complied with the requirements of the mandatory secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE COURTS OR REGULATORS

No signifcant and material orders have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of your Company and its future operations.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS a. Statutory Auditors

M/s. R. N. Marwah & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (Firm Registration no. 001211N/N500019) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of fve years to hold ofce from the conclusion of the 47th AGM till the conclusion of the 52nd AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027 by the members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2022.

Statutory Auditors have expressed their unmodifed opinion on the Standalone & Consolidated Ffinancial Statements and their Reports do not contain any qualifcations, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer.

b. Branch Auditors

The term of the Branch Auditors of the Warehouse and Marketing Ofces of the Company in Australia and U.K., M/s Eric Townsend & Co., Chartered Accountants, Australia and M/s Laytons, Chartered Accountants, U.K., respectively, will expire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Board of Directors of your Company is seeking authority to appoint Branch Auditors for the ffinancial year 2024-25.

c. Cost Auditor

In terms of the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has maintained cost accounts and records in respect of the applicable products for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Board, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on 09th August, 2024, has approved the appointment of M/s. Chandra Wadhwa & Co., Cost Accountant, New Delhi (Firm Registration No 00239) as the Cost Auditors for the Company for the ffinancial year ending 31st March, 2025. They are the Cost Auditor of the Company for the ffinancial year 2023-24. Ratifcation of remuneration of the Cost Auditor for the ffinancial year 2024-25 by the shareholders of the Company is being sought at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Report of the Cost Auditor for the ffinancial year ended 31st March, 2024 shall be fled with the Ministry of Corporate Afairs within the prescribed period.

d. Secretarial Auditors

M/s Dayal & Maur, Company Secretaries, New Delhi have been appointed as the Secretarial Auditors to carry out the secretarial audit for the year under review. The Secretarial Audit Report for the ffinancial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed at Annexure- C.

There is no qualifcation, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer in the report of the Secretarial Auditors.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

None of the auditors of the Company have reported any frauds to the Audit Committee or to the Board of Directors as specifed under Section 143(12) of the Act, including the Rules framed thereunder.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The inf formation pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished at

Annexure –D.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declarations from all the Independent Directors confrming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act, along with the Schedule and Rules issued thereunder and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confrmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external infuence. Further they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed under Schedule IV of the Act and they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Afairs (IICA). There has been no change in the circumstances afecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

BOARD INDEPENDENCE

Your Companys definition of ‘Independence of Directors is derived from Regulation 16(1) (b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the confrmation / disclosures received from the Directors and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non-Executive Directors are Independent in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The brief details of the Independent Directors of the Company are as follows:

a) Dr. Ramesh Chandra Vaish

Dr. Ramesh Chandra Vaish, aged about 83 years holds a degree in M.A., M. Com., LLB, Ph.D. in Economics from University of Florida USA and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Dr. Vaish is an eminent practicing Chartered Accountant having over 49 years of rich and varied experience with specialization in International taxation and fnance, tax planning and of-shore investment. Dr. Vaish has an outstanding academic record and after teaching at University of Florida, USA, has worked with Coopers and Lybrand in New York, Singapore, London and New Delhi. Dr. Vaish has been a Senior Counsel, Tax and Business Advisory Services at Price Waterhouse Coopers, New Delhi, besides being a member of the Company Law Advisory Committee, Regional Tax Advisory Committee and various fscal committees of FICCI and ASSOCHAM.

b) Mr. Anand Bordia

Mr. Anand Bordia, aged 80 years is a retired IRS Ofcer, holds degree in M.A. Mr. Bordia has over 40 years of professional experience, most of which have been at a senior level in the Government of India and International Organizations. Mr. Bordia has worked in Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in the Government of

India. Mr. Bordia has been Member Finance in National Highway Authority of India. Mr. Bordia has also worked in Indian Customs and Central Excise Department and held various feld positions such as Commissioner of Customs and Director Audit. Mr. Bordia has also worked in the Secretariat of Custom Cooperation Council, Brussels.

c) Mr. Basant Seth

Mr. Seth aged 72 years is a Science graduate from Banaras Hindu University, a qualifed Chartered Accountant and also has Post Graduate Diploma in Bank Management from National Institute of Bank Management, Pune. Mr. Seth has retired as Central Inf formation Commissioner after successfully completing his tenure of fve years. Before joining the Central Inf formation Commission, he was a banker. He has served Bank of India for a very long period and later SIDBI. He has also served the Syndicate Bank as its Chairman and Managing Director.

Mr. Seth has extensive Board level experience having served as Bank of Indias nominee on the Board of Indo-Zambian Bank, Zambia and Commonwealth Finance Corporation Ltd Hong Kong besides holding the post of Whole Time Director in SIDBI and CMD of Syndicate Bank. He has long experience and expertise in Bank Management, Corporate Governance, Ffinancial & Administrative matters.

d) Mr. Akhil Joshi

Mr. Akhil Joshi aged 65 years, superannuated as Director (Power) from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL). He is a Mechanical Engineer and earned his degree of Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering in 1979. Mr. Akhil Joshi has almost four decades of rich experience in Power Sector, International Operations Division and Corporate Technology Management. During his tenure at the International Operations Division, he played a key role in the strategic growth of the companys overseas business in highly competitive markets such as the Middle East, South East Asia, the CIS region, the Mediterranean and Europe. He successfully pioneered BHELs maiden entry into a range of overseas markets including, among others, Iraq, Vietnam, Belarus, Bangladesh, Cyprus and Egypt. He played a pivotal role in negotiating and securing key EPC contracts for power projects in Iraq under the Oil-for-Food program and securing approvals from the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations.

e) Mrs. Kavita Bhatnagar

Mrs. Kavita Bhatnagar aged about 62 years is a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) ofcer of 1988 Batch, has been superannuated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Surat, Gujarat on 31st August, 2022. She is having a rich experience of over 34 years as IRS ofcer and having specialized in the feld of Company Law, Investigation and Accountancy matters. She was engaged in various administrative, supervisory and leadership roles during her carrier as Additional Commissioned of Income Tax, Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax and Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. She has been a part of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

f) Mr. Neeraj K Gupta

Mr. Neeraj K Gupta aged 60 years is an accomplished and highly experienced IAS ofcer (1982 Batch, UP Cadre). He retired as Secretary, Ministry of Finance (Department of Investment & Public Asset Management, Government of India) in 2018 and was re-appointed by the President of India as Central Inf formation Commissioner of India; completed his tenure in 2023.

Mr. Gupta, as the Central Inf formation Commissioner of India, oversaw transparency of public authorities like RBI, SEBI, and Banks through the Right to Inf formation Act, imposing penalties as needed. He also served as Secretary, Ministry of Finance, contributing to Union Budgets in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Mr. Gupta chaired the National Task Force for Promotion of Digital & Cashless Economy and managed government investments in Central Public Sector Enterprises.

Mr. Gupta has extensive experience in foreign trade regulations, including bilateral trade with Europe and CIS countries. He is well-versed in trade defense measures such as antidumping, anti-subsidy, and safeguard duties, as well as bilateral/multilateral trade negotiations. With over 40 years of experience, he has held senior positions in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Sector Enterprises. He also served in various departments in the Government of Uttar Pradesh and has a Bachelor of Engineering from IIT Roorkee (1979)

g) Dr. Atul Agarwal

Dr. Atul Agarwal aged 64 years is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has over three decades in the feld of Corporate Governance, Corporate Consulting, Strategic planning, Business Reengineering and development and implementation of control systems.

Dr. Agarwal is a founder and senior partner of M/s Agarwal

& Saxena, Chartered Accountants. Dr. Agarwal was held position of Director in FCSL Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd., Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, U.P. Stock Exchange Association Ltd. He awarded Ph.D. in Commerce (Role of Mutual Funds in Financing of Industries in India) during 2001 by CSJM University of Kanpur.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is furnished at Annexure- E.

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and

Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules is furnished at Annexure-F.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 a copy of the Annual Return has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the web-link: https:// www.rotopumps.com/investors/annual-returns/ under the head Annual Returns.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Management Discussion and Analysis and the Report on Corporate Governance, as required under Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule V thereof, f forms part of the Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT fBRSRf

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report on the environmental, social and governance disclosures, as required under Regulation 34 (2) (f) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, f forms part of the Annual Report.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR

During the year under review, no such application made or proceeding pending against your Company.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONEfTIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FFINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS.

During the year under review your Company havent entered into any one-time settlement.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

(a) The disclosure pertaining to explanation for any deviation or variation in connection with certain terms of a public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc. is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There was no revision of ffinancial statements and Boards Report of the Company during the year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to the Bankers, Business Associates, Consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their valuable support and confdence reposed in the Company.