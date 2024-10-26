|Purpose
|Outcome of the Board meeting Recommended sub-division of equity shares to face value of Rs. 1.00 per equity share from the existing face value of Rs. 2.00 per equity shares. Intimation of record date for sub-division / split of one Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each into two Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ROTO PUMPS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ROTO PUMPS LTD. (517500) RECORD DATE 08.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/11/2024 DR-754/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE535D01029 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.10.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241030-9 dated October 30, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE535D01037 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.2/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 08-11-2024 (DR- 754/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.11.2024)
