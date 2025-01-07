iifl-logo-icon 1
Roto Pumps Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

312.1
(3.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

115.72

121.66

108.56

94.93

yoy growth (%)

-4.88

12.07

14.35

-0.04

Raw materials

-38.01

-39.33

-36.7

-31.16

As % of sales

32.85

32.33

33.8

32.82

Employee costs

-28.59

-32.5

-26.67

-23.19

As % of sales

24.7

26.71

24.57

24.42

Other costs

-20.32

-28.39

-23.63

-19.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.56

23.33

21.76

20.71

Operating profit

28.78

21.43

21.55

20.91

OPM

24.87

17.61

19.85

22.02

Depreciation

-5.62

-6.82

-6.92

-7.29

Interest expense

-0.26

-1.86

-2.71

-3.17

Other income

4.24

4.12

1.41

0.41

Profit before tax

27.15

16.86

13.33

10.85

Taxes

-7.73

-4.01

-4.77

-3.76

Tax rate

-28.48

-23.82

-35.8

-34.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.41

12.84

8.55

7.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.41

12.84

8.55

7.09

yoy growth (%)

51.18

50.04

20.64

65.86

NPM

16.77

10.55

7.88

7.47

