Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
115.72
121.66
108.56
94.93
yoy growth (%)
-4.88
12.07
14.35
-0.04
Raw materials
-38.01
-39.33
-36.7
-31.16
As % of sales
32.85
32.33
33.8
32.82
Employee costs
-28.59
-32.5
-26.67
-23.19
As % of sales
24.7
26.71
24.57
24.42
Other costs
-20.32
-28.39
-23.63
-19.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.56
23.33
21.76
20.71
Operating profit
28.78
21.43
21.55
20.91
OPM
24.87
17.61
19.85
22.02
Depreciation
-5.62
-6.82
-6.92
-7.29
Interest expense
-0.26
-1.86
-2.71
-3.17
Other income
4.24
4.12
1.41
0.41
Profit before tax
27.15
16.86
13.33
10.85
Taxes
-7.73
-4.01
-4.77
-3.76
Tax rate
-28.48
-23.82
-35.8
-34.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.41
12.84
8.55
7.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.41
12.84
8.55
7.09
yoy growth (%)
51.18
50.04
20.64
65.86
NPM
16.77
10.55
7.88
7.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.