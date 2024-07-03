Roto Pumps Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
192.57
153.82
126.36
90.5
105.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
192.57
153.82
126.36
90.5
105.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.79
3.8
2.72
2.96
1.93
Total Income
196.36
157.62
129.09
93.46
107.34
Total Expenditure
148.02
119.1
92.86
68.02
84.31
PBIDT
48.34
38.52
36.23
25.44
23.03
Interest
3
2.4
0.53
0.27
1.53
PBDT
45.34
36.12
35.7
25.17
21.5
Depreciation
9.34
6.05
4.46
4.49
5.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.51
8.49
8.01
5.88
4.57
Deferred Tax
-0.16
-0.53
-0.03
0.08
-0.37
Reported Profit After Tax
26.65
22.1
23.27
14.72
12.14
Minority Interest After NP
0.12
0.06
0.03
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.53
22.05
23.24
14.72
12.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.53
22.05
23.24
14.72
12.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.48
14.07
15.06
9.53
7.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
15
Equity
6.28
3.14
3.09
3.09
3.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.1
25.04
28.67
28.11
21.84
PBDTM(%)
23.54
23.48
28.25
27.81
20.39
PATM(%)
13.83
14.36
18.41
16.26
11.51
