Roto Pumps Ltd Nine Monthly Results

305.5
(-2.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

192.57

153.82

126.36

90.5

105.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

192.57

153.82

126.36

90.5

105.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.79

3.8

2.72

2.96

1.93

Total Income

196.36

157.62

129.09

93.46

107.34

Total Expenditure

148.02

119.1

92.86

68.02

84.31

PBIDT

48.34

38.52

36.23

25.44

23.03

Interest

3

2.4

0.53

0.27

1.53

PBDT

45.34

36.12

35.7

25.17

21.5

Depreciation

9.34

6.05

4.46

4.49

5.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.51

8.49

8.01

5.88

4.57

Deferred Tax

-0.16

-0.53

-0.03

0.08

-0.37

Reported Profit After Tax

26.65

22.1

23.27

14.72

12.14

Minority Interest After NP

0.12

0.06

0.03

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

26.53

22.05

23.24

14.72

12.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

26.53

22.05

23.24

14.72

12.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.48

14.07

15.06

9.53

7.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

15

Equity

6.28

3.14

3.09

3.09

3.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.1

25.04

28.67

28.11

21.84

PBDTM(%)

23.54

23.48

28.25

27.81

20.39

PATM(%)

13.83

14.36

18.41

16.26

11.51

