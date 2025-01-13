Roto Pumps Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
3.14
3.14
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.19
162.58
137
109.48
Net Worth
196.47
165.72
140.14
112.57
Minority Interest
Debt
45.03
52.82
30.61
11.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
241.58
218.54
170.77
124.51
Fixed Assets
113.38
100.34
69.37
40.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.63
18.5
15.6
13.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.98
1.11
0.77
Networking Capital
81.3
70.65
60.05
37.51
Inventories
41.22
38.81
31.53
25.93
Inventory Days
81.78
Sundry Debtors
55.4
48.96
45.22
30.97
Debtor Days
97.68
Other Current Assets
30.88
35
24.32
16.77
Sundry Creditors
-15.99
-18.47
-14.48
-12.15
Creditor Days
38.32
Other Current Liabilities
-30.21
-33.65
-26.54
-24.01
Cash
26.46
28.07
24.64
32.63
Total Assets
241.57
218.54
170.77
124.5
