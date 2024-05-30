Roto Pumps Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Roto Pumps Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Pro_t and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of signi_cant accounting policies and other explanatory information which are included the returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the Companys branches located at Australia and United Kingdom.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the branches the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,_2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a_airs of the Company as at March_31,_2024, its pro_t/ loss including other comprehensive income its cash _ows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as speci_ed under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have ful_lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signi_cance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

OTHER INFORMATION OR ANOTHER TITLE IF APPROPRIATE, SUCH AS "INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON"

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE _STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash _ows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) speci_ed under section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended]. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating e_ectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in_uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating e_ectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi_cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi_cant audit _ndings, including any signi_cant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi_cance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest bene_ts of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of Two branches included in the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company whose financial statements and other financial information re_ect total assets of Rs. 3201.57 lakhs as at March_31,_2024 and the total revenues of Rs. 7212.96 lakhs for the year ended on that date and total net pro_t after tax of Rs. 958.86 lakhs for the year ended 31 March, 2024, as considered in the financial statements/information of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by management, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors. Our opinion is not modi_ed in respect of these matters.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the branches, as noted in the ‘Other Matter paragraph] we give in the "Annexure_A" a statement on the matters speci_ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us;

(c) The reports on the accounts of the branch o_ces of the Company audited under Section_143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report;

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro_t and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us;

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards speci_ed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March_ 31,_ 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating e_ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule_ 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note No. 35.1 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iii. The company has transferred the requisite unpaid amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund and there was no pending amount which was required to be transferred to IEPF by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi_ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Bene_ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene_ciaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi_ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene_ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene_ciaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 16 and Note 48 to the standalone financial statements

(a) The _nal dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Company has not paid any interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed _nal dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April

1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For R.N. Marwah & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 001211N/N500019) Sunil Narwal (Partner) Membership No.511190 UDIN:24511190BKCKDQ1614 Place: Delhi Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Roto Pumps Limited of even date)

(i) a. 1). The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

2). The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets except for certain user licenses relating to o_ce software and those intangible assets which are in use though they have been fully amortised. As represented to us by the management, the Company is in the process of updating its records to re_ect these details.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical veri_cation of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are veri_ed. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical veri_cation is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such veri_cation.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its

Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically veri_ed by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written con_rmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such veri_cation is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements _led by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we state that:

(a) The Company has not provided any security or advances in the nature of loans to Companies, _rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, the Company has provided loans and guarantees, during the year to the subsidiaries, the aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans, are stated in the table below -

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars Loans Guarantees Security Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 110.00 500.00 - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 326.09 501.37 - -

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

S.No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Disputes is pending Amount (In Lacs) 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT - Appeal 38.62 (FY 2017-18) 2. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT - Appeal 81.32 (FY 2019-20)

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars Loans Guarantees Security Advances in nature of loans - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - -

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and investments made in wholly owned subsidiary Company during the year under audit, in our opinion, are prima-facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loans, has not been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are not regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company has granted following loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year:

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans Repayable on demand/ Agreement does not specify does not specify 110.00 - 110.00 any term or period of repayment Percentage of loans to the total loans 39% 39%

iv). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not provided security as speci_ed under sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of the loans & guarantees provided and investments made by the Company, the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v). The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi). We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies

Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured goods (and/ or services provided by it) and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii). a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities.

(viii). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as de_ned under Companies Act, 2013.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as de_ned under Companies Act, 2013).

(x). a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public o_er or further public o_er (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any private placement or any preferential allotment of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi). a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been _led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv). a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi). a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as de_ned in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not part of any group. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii). The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund speci_ed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. For year wise detail refer Note No. 42 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, companies incorporated in India and included in the consolidated financial statements did not have any unfavorable answers, qualifications or adverse remarks in their respective Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) including those provided by the respective component auditors.

For R.N. Marwah & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 001211N/N500019) Sunil Narwal (Partner) Membership No.511190 UDIN:24511190BKCKDQ1614 Place: Delhi Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure-B Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE _I_ OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 _"THE ACT"_

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Roto Pumps Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSJIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating e_ectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated e_ectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating e_ectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating e_ectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re_ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material e_ect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORJTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.