1:1 Bonus Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, ROTO PUMPS LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ROTO PUMPS LTD., (517500) RECORD DATE 08.07.2023 PURPOSE (1) Final Dividend of Rs.3.15 per existing Equity share held. and (2) Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/07/2023 DR-566/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.06.2023)