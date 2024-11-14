Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ROTO PUMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ROTO PUMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024; b. sub-division of equity shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

ROTO PUMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated audited financial results and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Please find attached herewith standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 30.05.2024. The Board also recommended a final dividend @ Rs. 1.88 per shares for the said financial year (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024