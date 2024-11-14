iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Roto Pumps Ltd Board Meeting

266.25
(-0.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Roto Pumps CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ROTO PUMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ROTO PUMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024; b. sub-division of equity shares of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
ROTO PUMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated audited financial results and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Please find attached herewith standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 30.05.2024. The Board also recommended a final dividend @ Rs. 1.88 per shares for the said financial year (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
ROTO PUMPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and the cumulative period ended December 31 2023. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Roto Pumps: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Roto Pumps Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.