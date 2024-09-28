|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Decided to convene and hold the 49th Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Saturday, September 28, 2024 Submission of proceedings of the AGM of the Company held on September 28, 2024 through VC (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Intimation of approval of shareholders for sub-division / split of shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
