Jash Engineering Ltd Share Price

581.2
(-5.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open619.7
  • Day's High623.9
  • 52 Wk High653.85
  • Prev. Close613.2
  • Day's Low576
  • 52 Wk Low 293.08
  • Turnover (lac)935.99
  • P/E52.28
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value58.18
  • EPS11.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,636.15
  • Div. Yield0.23
No Records Found

Jash Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

619.7

Prev. Close

613.2

Turnover(Lac.)

935.99

Day's High

623.9

Day's Low

576

52 Week's High

653.85

52 Week's Low

293.08

Book Value

58.18

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,636.15

P/E

52.28

EPS

11.73

Divi. Yield

0.23

Jash Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.2

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jash Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jash Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.98%

Foreign: 1.98%

Indian: 41.62%

Non-Promoter- 2.18%

Institutions: 2.17%

Non-Institutions: 54.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jash Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.53

12.03

11.94

11.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

318.06

224.56

187.27

164.31

Net Worth

331.59

236.59

199.21

176.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

216.71

206.17

201.83

151.24

yoy growth (%)

5.11

2.14

33.44

4.05

Raw materials

-91.74

-93.28

-98.73

-73.79

As % of sales

42.33

45.24

48.91

48.78

Employee costs

-32.03

-28.82

-24.47

-22.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.1

28.3

21.42

9.28

Depreciation

-5.65

-5.17

-4.99

-4.47

Tax paid

-4.41

-6.48

-3.58

-1.94

Working capital

-1.95

29.53

12.98

21.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.11

2.14

33.44

4.05

Op profit growth

27

16.49

82.36

-22.36

EBIT growth

9.13

33.75

84.83

-22.44

Net profit growth

26.95

22.34

143.11

-29.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

515.67

401.99

367.56

299.43

277.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

515.67

401.99

367.56

299.43

277.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.3

13.22

6.06

2.86

7.9

Jash Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jash Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PRATIK PATEL

Director

AXEL SCHUTTE

Director

Brij Mohan Maheshwari

Director

Durgalal Tuljaram Manwani

Director

Sunil Choksi

Director

Sunita Kishnani

Company Secretary

Tushar Kharpade

Chairman & Executive Director

L D Amin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jash Engineering Ltd

Summary

Jash Engineering Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jash Engineering Industries Private Limited on September 29, 1973. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Jash Engineering Private Limited on January 29, 1976. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jash Engineering Limited on September 21, 1994. The Company Promoters are Mr. Laxminandan Amin, Mr. Pratik Patel, Ms. Bhairavi Patel and Mr. Harsh PatelThe Company is engaged in manufacturing of water control gates, flap valves, knife gates valves, energy dissipating valves, water hammer control valves, fine and coarse screens, screening conveying equipment, screening washing and compaction equipment, industrial valves for bulk solids handling, hydro power screw generator, screw pump and process equipment like detritors, clarifiers, clariflocculators, thickeners, decanters aerators, trickling filters, dissolved air flotation (DAF) units, rotary drum slackers, rake classifiers, pressure sand filters, etc. for water, water waste and effluent treatment plants.The Company offers a single stop solution under one roof including Design, Casting, Fabrication, Assembly & Testing and provides the most varied range of these products in largest possible sizes. To ensure this, the company is continuously investing in its manufacturing capability as well as in development of new products & technologies either on its own or through collaboration with
Company FAQs

What is the Jash Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Jash Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹581.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jash Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jash Engineering Ltd is ₹3636.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jash Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jash Engineering Ltd is 52.28 and 10.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jash Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jash Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jash Engineering Ltd is ₹293.08 and ₹653.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jash Engineering Ltd?

Jash Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.32%, 3 Years at 90.43%, 1 Year at 100.73%, 6 Month at 46.62%, 3 Month at 41.15% and 1 Month at 1.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jash Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jash Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.61 %
Institutions - 2.17 %
Public - 54.22 %

