SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹619.7
Prev. Close₹613.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹935.99
Day's High₹623.9
Day's Low₹576
52 Week's High₹653.85
52 Week's Low₹293.08
Book Value₹58.18
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,636.15
P/E52.28
EPS11.73
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.53
12.03
11.94
11.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
318.06
224.56
187.27
164.31
Net Worth
331.59
236.59
199.21
176.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
216.71
206.17
201.83
151.24
yoy growth (%)
5.11
2.14
33.44
4.05
Raw materials
-91.74
-93.28
-98.73
-73.79
As % of sales
42.33
45.24
48.91
48.78
Employee costs
-32.03
-28.82
-24.47
-22.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.1
28.3
21.42
9.28
Depreciation
-5.65
-5.17
-4.99
-4.47
Tax paid
-4.41
-6.48
-3.58
-1.94
Working capital
-1.95
29.53
12.98
21.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.11
2.14
33.44
4.05
Op profit growth
27
16.49
82.36
-22.36
EBIT growth
9.13
33.75
84.83
-22.44
Net profit growth
26.95
22.34
143.11
-29.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
515.67
401.99
367.56
299.43
277.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
515.67
401.99
367.56
299.43
277.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.3
13.22
6.06
2.86
7.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PRATIK PATEL
Director
AXEL SCHUTTE
Director
Brij Mohan Maheshwari
Director
Durgalal Tuljaram Manwani
Director
Sunil Choksi
Director
Sunita Kishnani
Company Secretary
Tushar Kharpade
Chairman & Executive Director
L D Amin
Reports by Jash Engineering Ltd
Summary
Jash Engineering Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jash Engineering Industries Private Limited on September 29, 1973. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Jash Engineering Private Limited on January 29, 1976. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jash Engineering Limited on September 21, 1994. The Company Promoters are Mr. Laxminandan Amin, Mr. Pratik Patel, Ms. Bhairavi Patel and Mr. Harsh PatelThe Company is engaged in manufacturing of water control gates, flap valves, knife gates valves, energy dissipating valves, water hammer control valves, fine and coarse screens, screening conveying equipment, screening washing and compaction equipment, industrial valves for bulk solids handling, hydro power screw generator, screw pump and process equipment like detritors, clarifiers, clariflocculators, thickeners, decanters aerators, trickling filters, dissolved air flotation (DAF) units, rotary drum slackers, rake classifiers, pressure sand filters, etc. for water, water waste and effluent treatment plants.The Company offers a single stop solution under one roof including Design, Casting, Fabrication, Assembly & Testing and provides the most varied range of these products in largest possible sizes. To ensure this, the company is continuously investing in its manufacturing capability as well as in development of new products & technologies either on its own or through collaboration with
Read More
The Jash Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹581.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jash Engineering Ltd is ₹3636.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jash Engineering Ltd is 52.28 and 10.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jash Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jash Engineering Ltd is ₹293.08 and ₹653.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jash Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.32%, 3 Years at 90.43%, 1 Year at 100.73%, 6 Month at 46.62%, 3 Month at 41.15% and 1 Month at 1.20%.
