Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Sep-2024 to 26-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & AGM (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Jash Engineering Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)