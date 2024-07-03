iifl-logo-icon 1
Jash Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

598.6
(2.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

139.58

114.55

217.17

139.13

95.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

139.58

114.55

217.17

139.13

95.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.22

1.77

1.56

2.13

1.37

Total Income

143.81

116.32

218.73

141.26

96.52

Total Expenditure

115.07

111.14

164.1

107.39

80.89

PBIDT

28.74

5.18

54.63

33.87

15.63

Interest

2.95

2.5

3

3.06

2.99

PBDT

25.79

2.68

51.63

30.81

12.64

Depreciation

3.4

3.06

2.78

2.6

2.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.08

-5.23

7.84

5.57

1.42

Deferred Tax

-1.84

4.77

2.04

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

16.14

0.08

38.95

22.64

8.54

Minority Interest After NP

0.13

-0.42

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.01

0.5

38.95

22.64

8.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.01

0.5

38.95

22.64

8.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.58

0.4

32.3

18.82

7.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.51

12.38

12.38

12.03

12.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.59

4.52

25.15

24.34

16.42

PBDTM(%)

18.47

2.33

23.77

22.14

13.28

PATM(%)

11.56

0.06

17.93

16.27

8.97

