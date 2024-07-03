Jash Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
139.58
114.55
217.17
139.13
95.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
139.58
114.55
217.17
139.13
95.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.22
1.77
1.56
2.13
1.37
Total Income
143.81
116.32
218.73
141.26
96.52
Total Expenditure
115.07
111.14
164.1
107.39
80.89
PBIDT
28.74
5.18
54.63
33.87
15.63
Interest
2.95
2.5
3
3.06
2.99
PBDT
25.79
2.68
51.63
30.81
12.64
Depreciation
3.4
3.06
2.78
2.6
2.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.08
-5.23
7.84
5.57
1.42
Deferred Tax
-1.84
4.77
2.04
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
16.14
0.08
38.95
22.64
8.54
Minority Interest After NP
0.13
-0.42
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.01
0.5
38.95
22.64
8.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.01
0.5
38.95
22.64
8.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.58
0.4
32.3
18.82
7.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.51
12.38
12.38
12.03
12.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.59
4.52
25.15
24.34
16.42
PBDTM(%)
18.47
2.33
23.77
22.14
13.28
PATM(%)
11.56
0.06
17.93
16.27
8.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.