|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.8
59.12
10.47
32.96
Op profit growth
36
335.22
-58.47
3.45
EBIT growth
20.76
374.18
-60.5
19.75
Net profit growth
51.85
5,877.73
-96.66
30.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.25
13.68
5
13.3
EBIT margin
15.35
13.71
4.6
12.86
Net profit margin
10.19
7.23
0.19
6.38
RoCE
20.75
19.59
5.09
16.05
RoNW
5.41
4.34
0.08
3.28
RoA
3.44
2.58
0.05
1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.78
16.98
0.28
10.53
Dividend per share
3.2
2.4
1
0
Cash EPS
18.55
10.37
-4.56
6.49
Book value per share
132.08
106
89.56
87.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.67
5.75
519.1
P/CEPS
16.22
9.42
-31.81
P/B
2.27
0.92
1.62
EV/EBIDTA
7.46
3.95
16.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
468.08
0
Tax payout
-15.62
-27.56
-72.47
-31.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
109.78
94.39
113.39
105.01
Inventory days
80.76
72.89
91.53
81.47
Creditor days
-63.41
-67.03
-95.05
-86.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.68
-3.68
-1.17
-3.68
Net debt / equity
0.31
0.52
0.49
0.51
Net debt / op. profit
0.96
1.73
6.05
2.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.38
-45.19
-49.76
-50.78
Employee costs
-18.46
-17.61
-19.45
-12.79
Other costs
-20.89
-23.51
-25.77
-23.1
