Jash Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.53
12.03
11.94
11.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
318.06
224.56
187.27
164.31
Net Worth
331.59
236.59
199.21
176.15
Minority Interest
Debt
77.23
80.41
82.63
70.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.83
6.45
5.73
0.82
Total Liabilities
415.65
323.45
287.57
247.61
Fixed Assets
87.45
79.14
80.16
76.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
81.19
74.64
74.6
55.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.15
9.62
6.43
0
Networking Capital
172.48
137.62
110.97
104.46
Inventories
136.72
93.15
56.87
52.08
Inventory Days
87.71
Sundry Debtors
124.97
130.21
130.09
104.97
Debtor Days
176.79
Other Current Assets
29.61
13.48
10.98
10.85
Sundry Creditors
-54.16
-51.45
-54.82
-34.33
Creditor Days
57.82
Other Current Liabilities
-64.66
-47.77
-32.15
-29.11
Cash
64.37
22.44
15.41
11.48
Total Assets
415.64
323.46
287.57
247.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.