iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jash Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern

593
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jash Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

1.98%

1.98%

3.34%

3.32%

3.44%

Indian

41.62%

41.66%

46.2%

46.11%

47.53%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

2.17%

5.19%

4.84%

4.76%

5.15%

Non-Institutions

54.21%

51.15%

45.6%

45.78%

43.86%

Total Non-Promoter

56.39%

56.34%

50.44%

50.55%

49.01%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.98%

Foreign: 1.98%

Indian: 41.62%

Non-Promoter- 2.17%

Institutions: 2.17%

Non-Institutions: 54.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Jash Engineering: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jash Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.