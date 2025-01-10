Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
1.98%
1.98%
3.34%
3.32%
3.44%
Indian
41.62%
41.66%
46.2%
46.11%
47.53%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.17%
5.19%
4.84%
4.76%
5.15%
Non-Institutions
54.21%
51.15%
45.6%
45.78%
43.86%
Total Non-Promoter
56.39%
56.34%
50.44%
50.55%
49.01%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
