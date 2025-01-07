Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
216.71
206.17
201.83
151.24
yoy growth (%)
5.11
2.14
33.44
4.05
Raw materials
-91.74
-93.28
-98.73
-73.79
As % of sales
42.33
45.24
48.91
48.78
Employee costs
-32.03
-28.82
-24.47
-22.79
As % of sales
14.78
13.98
12.12
15.07
Other costs
-48.54
-49.11
-48.62
-38.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.39
23.82
24.09
25.26
Operating profit
44.39
34.95
30
16.45
OPM
20.48
16.95
14.86
10.87
Depreciation
-5.65
-5.17
-4.99
-4.47
Interest expense
-9.29
-9.63
-6.94
-6.06
Other income
2.66
8.16
3.35
3.36
Profit before tax
32.1
28.3
21.42
9.28
Taxes
-4.41
-6.48
-3.58
-1.94
Tax rate
-13.73
-22.91
-16.75
-20.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.69
21.81
17.83
7.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
27.69
21.81
17.83
7.33
yoy growth (%)
26.95
22.34
143.11
-29.06
NPM
12.78
10.58
8.83
4.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.