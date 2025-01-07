iifl-logo-icon 1
Jash Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

598.6
(2.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

216.71

206.17

201.83

151.24

yoy growth (%)

5.11

2.14

33.44

4.05

Raw materials

-91.74

-93.28

-98.73

-73.79

As % of sales

42.33

45.24

48.91

48.78

Employee costs

-32.03

-28.82

-24.47

-22.79

As % of sales

14.78

13.98

12.12

15.07

Other costs

-48.54

-49.11

-48.62

-38.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.39

23.82

24.09

25.26

Operating profit

44.39

34.95

30

16.45

OPM

20.48

16.95

14.86

10.87

Depreciation

-5.65

-5.17

-4.99

-4.47

Interest expense

-9.29

-9.63

-6.94

-6.06

Other income

2.66

8.16

3.35

3.36

Profit before tax

32.1

28.3

21.42

9.28

Taxes

-4.41

-6.48

-3.58

-1.94

Tax rate

-13.73

-22.91

-16.75

-20.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.69

21.81

17.83

7.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

27.69

21.81

17.83

7.33

yoy growth (%)

26.95

22.34

143.11

-29.06

NPM

12.78

10.58

8.83

4.84

