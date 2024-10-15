Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of 10/- each into 5 equity shares having face value of 2/- each, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 30-Oct-2024. (As Per NSE Anouncement Dated on: 15/10/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Jash Engineering Limited (JASH) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. October 30, 2024. Name of the Company Jash Engineering Limited Symbol JASH Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from October 30, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 18.10.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Jash Engineering Limited (JASH) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 30, 2024. Company Name Jash Engineering Ltd New ISIN INE039O01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 30, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 25.10.2024)