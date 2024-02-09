Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 15, 2024. Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024) Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024) Jash Engineering Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 15, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16.02.2024)