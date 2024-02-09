|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Jan 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 15, 2024. Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024) Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024) Jash Engineering Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 15, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.