Jash Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

620
(0.40%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:58 AM

Jash Engineering CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, stock split of equity shares and other business matters Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 09, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 7.20 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 07, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202410 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024. Jash Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 02/02/2024) Jash Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Machine Readable form of Financial Results. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 11/03/2024)

Jash Engineering: Related News

No Record Found

