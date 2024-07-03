Jash Engineering Ltd Summary

Jash Engineering Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jash Engineering Industries Private Limited on September 29, 1973. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Jash Engineering Private Limited on January 29, 1976. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jash Engineering Limited on September 21, 1994. The Company Promoters are Mr. Laxminandan Amin, Mr. Pratik Patel, Ms. Bhairavi Patel and Mr. Harsh PatelThe Company is engaged in manufacturing of water control gates, flap valves, knife gates valves, energy dissipating valves, water hammer control valves, fine and coarse screens, screening conveying equipment, screening washing and compaction equipment, industrial valves for bulk solids handling, hydro power screw generator, screw pump and process equipment like detritors, clarifiers, clariflocculators, thickeners, decanters aerators, trickling filters, dissolved air flotation (DAF) units, rotary drum slackers, rake classifiers, pressure sand filters, etc. for water, water waste and effluent treatment plants.The Company offers a single stop solution under one roof including Design, Casting, Fabrication, Assembly & Testing and provides the most varied range of these products in largest possible sizes. To ensure this, the company is continuously investing in its manufacturing capability as well as in development of new products & technologies either on its own or through collaboration with suitable technology partners and leaders in the trade.The Company products find application in water intake systems, water and waste water pumping stations and treatment plants, storm water pumping stations, water transmission lines, power, steel, cement, paper & pulp, petrochemicals, chemical, fertilizers and other process plants. Our manufacturing facilities are equipped with pattern making, foundry, machining, fabrication, inspection and in-house testing.The Company acquired Mahr Maschinenbau GmbH, Austria in 2016. It acquired Rodney Hunt manufacturing facility at Orange Massachusetts, USA in 2017. It started Rodney Hunt manufacturing facility covering 60,000 sq feet at Orange, Massachusetts, USA in 2018. In 2019, the Company established new plant (Unit 4 : SEZ Fabricated Products Plant.) of 50,000 sq feet built up area at Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Pithampur, District - Dhar, MP.In 2021-22, the Company expanded manufacturing facility at SEZ 3 by addition of 25,000 sq feet built up area to machine, assemble and test cast gates.