SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.05
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
63
63
63
18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.2
6.72
7.49
57.68
Net Worth
-39.2
69.72
70.49
75.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
4.5
2.82
69.21
205.85
yoy growth (%)
59.46
-95.91
-66.37
42.86
Raw materials
-3.78
-1.5
-34.77
-142.51
As % of sales
84.04
53.19
50.24
69.23
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.18
-0.36
-1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-108.92
-1.31
-7.93
6.56
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.17
-2.32
-1.8
Tax paid
0
0.54
2.74
-2.36
Working capital
-108.44
-0.2
5.5
63.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.46
-95.91
-66.37
42.86
Op profit growth
95,623.94
-94.1
-113.24
13.23
EBIT growth
8,385.75
-69.41
-133
9.74
Net profit growth
14,097.48
-85.22
-223.8
-25.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SUKUMARAN VALIYAVEEDU KRISHNANKUTTY
Director
KOZHUKKULLY MANI SURESH BABU
Director
RONINDRA NATH GHOSE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VKS Projects Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Chitanya Contractors & Engineers Pvt Ltd in the year 1998,later the company changed its name to VKS Projects Ltd.The company is engaged in the business of undertaking EPC contracts of CS/SS/Alloy steel turnkey piping,Civil land development,Industrial / Commercial infra projects,Structural fabrication and erection of equipments,Fire fighting projects and commissioning of chemical plants for various industries including but not limited to chemicals,Oil and Gas,Refinery,Petrochemicals,Dyestuff,Pharma & bulk Drugs,Metallurgy, Power and Textiles.The company has obtained ISO 9001:2008,OHSAS 18001:2007 & ISO 14001:2004 certificates.
