VKS Projects Ltd Share Price

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:01:59 PM

VKS Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VKS Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

VKS Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VKS Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:16 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.83%

Non-Promoter- 9.78%

Institutions: 9.77%

Non-Institutions: 75.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VKS Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

63

63

63

18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.2

6.72

7.49

57.68

Net Worth

-39.2

69.72

70.49

75.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

4.5

2.82

69.21

205.85

yoy growth (%)

59.46

-95.91

-66.37

42.86

Raw materials

-3.78

-1.5

-34.77

-142.51

As % of sales

84.04

53.19

50.24

69.23

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.18

-0.36

-1.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-108.92

-1.31

-7.93

6.56

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.17

-2.32

-1.8

Tax paid

0

0.54

2.74

-2.36

Working capital

-108.44

-0.2

5.5

63.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.46

-95.91

-66.37

42.86

Op profit growth

95,623.94

-94.1

-113.24

13.23

EBIT growth

8,385.75

-69.41

-133

9.74

Net profit growth

14,097.48

-85.22

-223.8

-25.42

No Record Found

VKS Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VKS Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SUKUMARAN VALIYAVEEDU KRISHNANKUTTY

Director

KOZHUKKULLY MANI SURESH BABU

Director

RONINDRA NATH GHOSE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VKS Projects Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Chitanya Contractors & Engineers Pvt Ltd in the year 1998,later the company changed its name to VKS Projects Ltd.The company is engaged in the business of undertaking EPC contracts of CS/SS/Alloy steel turnkey piping,Civil land development,Industrial / Commercial infra projects,Structural fabrication and erection of equipments,Fire fighting projects and commissioning of chemical plants for various industries including but not limited to chemicals,Oil and Gas,Refinery,Petrochemicals,Dyestuff,Pharma & bulk Drugs,Metallurgy, Power and Textiles.The company has obtained ISO 9001:2008,OHSAS 18001:2007 & ISO 14001:2004 certificates.
