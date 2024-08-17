VKS Projects Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Chitanya Contractors & Engineers Pvt Ltd in the year 1998,later the company changed its name to VKS Projects Ltd.The company is engaged in the business of undertaking EPC contracts of CS/SS/Alloy steel turnkey piping,Civil land development,Industrial / Commercial infra projects,Structural fabrication and erection of equipments,Fire fighting projects and commissioning of chemical plants for various industries including but not limited to chemicals,Oil and Gas,Refinery,Petrochemicals,Dyestuff,Pharma & bulk Drugs,Metallurgy, Power and Textiles.The company has obtained ISO 9001:2008,OHSAS 18001:2007 & ISO 14001:2004 certificates.