Incorporated as Chitanya Contractors & Engineers Pvt Ltd in the year 1998,later the company changed its name to VKS Projects Ltd.The company is engaged in the business of undertaking EPC contracts of CS/SS/Alloy steel turnkey piping,Civil land development,Industrial / Commercial infra projects,Structural fabrication and erection of equipments,Fire fighting projects and commissioning of chemical plants for various industries including but not limited to chemicals,Oil and Gas,Refinery,Petrochemicals,Dyestuff,Pharma & bulk Drugs,Metallurgy, Power and Textiles.The company has obtained ISO 9001:2008,OHSAS 18001:2007 & ISO 14001:2004 certificates.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.