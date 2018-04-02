iifl-logo-icon 1
VKS Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:01:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR VKS Projects Ltd

VKS Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-108.92

-1.31

-7.93

6.56

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.17

-2.32

-1.8

Tax paid

0

0.54

2.74

-2.36

Working capital

-108.44

-0.2

5.5

63.62

Other operating items

Operating

-219.17

-2.14

-2.02

66

Capital expenditure

0

6.86

-6.84

9.69

Free cash flow

-219.17

4.71

-8.86

75.69

Equity raised

13.44

14.97

115.36

73.92

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

25.42

26.83

20.28

19.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-180.31

46.52

126.78

168.87

