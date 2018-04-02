VKS Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-108.92
-1.31
-7.93
6.56
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.17
-2.32
-1.8
Tax paid
0
0.54
2.74
-2.36
Working capital
-108.44
-0.2
5.5
63.62
Other operating items
Operating
-219.17
-2.14
-2.02
66
Capital expenditure
0
6.86
-6.84
9.69
Free cash flow
-219.17
4.71
-8.86
75.69
Equity raised
13.44
14.97
115.36
73.92
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.42
26.83
20.28
19.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-180.31
46.52
126.78
168.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.