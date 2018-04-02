iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VKS Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:01:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VKS Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

63

63

63

18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.2

6.72

7.49

57.68

Net Worth

-39.2

69.72

70.49

75.68

Minority Interest

Debt

50.98

52.32

52.39

41.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

-2.39

-2.39

1.12

1.28

Total Liabilities

9.38

119.65

124

118.75

Fixed Assets

10.99

12.8

13.98

16.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

2.96

0.37

Networking Capital

-1.62

106.83

107.03

102.08

Inventories

0.21

0.08

0

2.95

Inventory Days

17

10.32

0

5.23

Sundry Debtors

7.55

76.59

76.46

132.3

Debtor Days

611.3

9,889.04

403.23

234.58

Other Current Assets

0.06

45.93

46.51

49.93

Sundry Creditors

-2.16

-8.39

-8.72

-74.17

Creditor Days

174.88

1,083.28

45.98

131.51

Other Current Liabilities

-7.28

-7.38

-7.22

-8.92

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

9.39

119.65

123.99

118.76

VKS Projects Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VKS Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.