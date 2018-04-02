VKS Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
63
63
63
18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.2
6.72
7.49
57.68
Net Worth
-39.2
69.72
70.49
75.68
Minority Interest
Debt
50.98
52.32
52.39
41.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
-2.39
-2.39
1.12
1.28
Total Liabilities
9.38
119.65
124
118.75
Fixed Assets
10.99
12.8
13.98
16.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
2.96
0.37
Networking Capital
-1.62
106.83
107.03
102.08
Inventories
0.21
0.08
0
2.95
Inventory Days
17
10.32
0
5.23
Sundry Debtors
7.55
76.59
76.46
132.3
Debtor Days
611.3
9,889.04
403.23
234.58
Other Current Assets
0.06
45.93
46.51
49.93
Sundry Creditors
-2.16
-8.39
-8.72
-74.17
Creditor Days
174.88
1,083.28
45.98
131.51
Other Current Liabilities
-7.28
-7.38
-7.22
-8.92
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
9.39
119.65
123.99
118.76
