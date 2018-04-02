iifl-logo-icon 1
VKS Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.05
(0.00%)
Apr 2, 2018|03:02:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

4.5

2.82

69.21

205.85

yoy growth (%)

59.46

-95.91

-66.37

42.86

Raw materials

-3.78

-1.5

-34.77

-142.51

As % of sales

84.04

53.19

50.24

69.23

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.18

-0.36

-1.07

As % of sales

4.37

6.42

0.52

0.52

Other costs

-107.63

-1.25

-35.97

-47.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,387.69

44.34

51.97

23.28

Operating profit

-107.11

-0.11

-1.89

14.33

OPM

-2,376.11

-3.95

-2.74

6.96

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.17

-2.32

-1.8

Interest expense

0

-0.03

-3.74

-6.15

Other income

0

0

0.03

0.18

Profit before tax

-108.92

-1.31

-7.93

6.56

Taxes

0

0.54

2.74

-2.36

Tax rate

0

-41.61

-34.61

-36.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-108.92

-0.76

-5.19

4.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-108.92

-0.76

-5.19

4.19

yoy growth (%)

14,097.48

-85.22

-223.8

-25.42

NPM

-2,416.21

-27.13

-7.5

2.03

