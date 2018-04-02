Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
4.5
2.82
69.21
205.85
yoy growth (%)
59.46
-95.91
-66.37
42.86
Raw materials
-3.78
-1.5
-34.77
-142.51
As % of sales
84.04
53.19
50.24
69.23
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.18
-0.36
-1.07
As % of sales
4.37
6.42
0.52
0.52
Other costs
-107.63
-1.25
-35.97
-47.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,387.69
44.34
51.97
23.28
Operating profit
-107.11
-0.11
-1.89
14.33
OPM
-2,376.11
-3.95
-2.74
6.96
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.17
-2.32
-1.8
Interest expense
0
-0.03
-3.74
-6.15
Other income
0
0
0.03
0.18
Profit before tax
-108.92
-1.31
-7.93
6.56
Taxes
0
0.54
2.74
-2.36
Tax rate
0
-41.61
-34.61
-36.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-108.92
-0.76
-5.19
4.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-108.92
-0.76
-5.19
4.19
yoy growth (%)
14,097.48
-85.22
-223.8
-25.42
NPM
-2,416.21
-27.13
-7.5
2.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.