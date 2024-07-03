Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹111
Prev. Close₹111.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.85
Day's High₹111
Day's Low₹109
52 Week's High₹137.9
52 Week's Low₹75.55
Book Value₹24.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)107.17
P/E60.73
EPS1.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.79
7.09
0.44
0.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.65
2.07
6.71
5.44
Net Worth
24.44
9.16
7.15
5.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bipin Nanubhai Panchal
Whole Time Director
Nisha Bipin Panchal
Non Executive Director
Harmi Bipin Panchal
Independent Director
Rajvi Chirag Shah
Independent Director
Hiral Jainesh Shah
Company Secretary
Parth Hareshkumar Shah
Reports by Global Pet Industries Ltd
Summary
Global Pet Industries Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Global Pet Industries Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on July 30, 2013. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to public limited and the name of Company was changed to Global Pet Industries Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion of Company on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of PET Stretch Blow Moulding Machine which is suitable in business segment of Pet stretch below moulding solutions from 50ml to 20 Litres of PET bottles such as fridge bottles, packaged drinking mineral water bottles, edible oil bottles, carbonated soft drinks bottles, hot fill juice bottles, liquid detergent bottles, cosmetic products bottles, confectionery jars, Pharma bottles, liquor & distilleries bottles, pesticides bottles, etc.Apart from manufacturing of PET Stretch Blow Moulding Machine, it provides after sales services such as providing spares, components, accessories and providing repairs and maintenance of the machines after delivery. The Company has two manufacturing facilities viz., Unit - 1 and Unit -2 situated at Village Waliv, Dhumal Nagar, Vasai (East), Palghar. Apart from these, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of product, Semi-Automatic Pet Stretch Blow Moulding Machine in Unit 2. Entire end to end process of manufacturing of the said product is complete
Read More
The Global Pet Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Pet Industries Ltd is ₹107.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Global Pet Industries Ltd is 60.73 and 4.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Pet Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Pet Industries Ltd is ₹75.55 and ₹137.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Global Pet Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.86%, 6 Month at 12.88%, 3 Month at -3.79% and 1 Month at 0.90%.
