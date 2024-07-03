iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Pet Industries Ltd Share Price

109.5
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open111
  • Day's High111
  • 52 Wk High137.9
  • Prev. Close111.75
  • Day's Low109
  • 52 Wk Low 75.55
  • Turnover (lac)9.85
  • P/E60.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.97
  • EPS1.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)107.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Global Pet Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

111

Prev. Close

111.75

Turnover(Lac.)

9.85

Day's High

111

Day's Low

109

52 Week's High

137.9

52 Week's Low

75.55

Book Value

24.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

107.17

P/E

60.73

EPS

1.84

Divi. Yield

0

Global Pet Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Global Pet Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Global Pet Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.12%

Non-Promoter- 6.78%

Institutions: 6.78%

Non-Institutions: 33.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Global Pet Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.79

7.09

0.44

0.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.65

2.07

6.71

5.44

Net Worth

24.44

9.16

7.15

5.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Global Pet Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Global Pet Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bipin Nanubhai Panchal

Whole Time Director

Nisha Bipin Panchal

Non Executive Director

Harmi Bipin Panchal

Independent Director

Rajvi Chirag Shah

Independent Director

Hiral Jainesh Shah

Company Secretary

Parth Hareshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Pet Industries Ltd

Summary

Global Pet Industries Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Global Pet Industries Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on July 30, 2013. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to public limited and the name of Company was changed to Global Pet Industries Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion of Company on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of PET Stretch Blow Moulding Machine which is suitable in business segment of Pet stretch below moulding solutions from 50ml to 20 Litres of PET bottles such as fridge bottles, packaged drinking mineral water bottles, edible oil bottles, carbonated soft drinks bottles, hot fill juice bottles, liquid detergent bottles, cosmetic products bottles, confectionery jars, Pharma bottles, liquor & distilleries bottles, pesticides bottles, etc.Apart from manufacturing of PET Stretch Blow Moulding Machine, it provides after sales services such as providing spares, components, accessories and providing repairs and maintenance of the machines after delivery. The Company has two manufacturing facilities viz., Unit - 1 and Unit -2 situated at Village Waliv, Dhumal Nagar, Vasai (East), Palghar. Apart from these, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of product, Semi-Automatic Pet Stretch Blow Moulding Machine in Unit 2. Entire end to end process of manufacturing of the said product is complete
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Global Pet Industries Ltd share price today?

The Global Pet Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Pet Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Pet Industries Ltd is ₹107.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Pet Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Pet Industries Ltd is 60.73 and 4.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Pet Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Pet Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Pet Industries Ltd is ₹75.55 and ₹137.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Global Pet Industries Ltd?

Global Pet Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.86%, 6 Month at 12.88%, 3 Month at -3.79% and 1 Month at 0.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Pet Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Pet Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.13 %
Institutions - 6.79 %
Public - 33.09 %

