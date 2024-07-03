Summary

Global Pet Industries Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Global Pet Industries Private Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on July 30, 2013. Subsequently, the status of Company was changed to public limited and the name of Company was changed to Global Pet Industries Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion of Company on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of PET Stretch Blow Moulding Machine which is suitable in business segment of Pet stretch below moulding solutions from 50ml to 20 Litres of PET bottles such as fridge bottles, packaged drinking mineral water bottles, edible oil bottles, carbonated soft drinks bottles, hot fill juice bottles, liquid detergent bottles, cosmetic products bottles, confectionery jars, Pharma bottles, liquor & distilleries bottles, pesticides bottles, etc.Apart from manufacturing of PET Stretch Blow Moulding Machine, it provides after sales services such as providing spares, components, accessories and providing repairs and maintenance of the machines after delivery. The Company has two manufacturing facilities viz., Unit - 1 and Unit -2 situated at Village Waliv, Dhumal Nagar, Vasai (East), Palghar. Apart from these, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of product, Semi-Automatic Pet Stretch Blow Moulding Machine in Unit 2. Entire end to end process of manufacturing of the said product is complete

