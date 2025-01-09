Global Pet Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.79
7.09
0.44
0.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.65
2.07
6.71
5.44
Net Worth
24.44
9.16
7.15
5.88
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.44
9.16
7.25
5.88
Fixed Assets
5.69
0.74
1.4
1.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.1
1.1
1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.02
0
0.14
Networking Capital
7.51
3.93
-0.46
-1.75
Inventories
11.8
8.01
5.25
5.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.55
3.52
1.64
1.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.27
4.51
2.13
1.66
Sundry Creditors
-3.77
-5.26
-3.2
-4.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.34
-6.85
-6.29
-5.37
Cash
11.16
3.36
5.23
4.9
Total Assets
24.45
9.15
7.26
5.89
