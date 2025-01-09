iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Pet Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

112
(-3.82%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Pet Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.79

7.09

0.44

0.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.65

2.07

6.71

5.44

Net Worth

24.44

9.16

7.15

5.88

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.44

9.16

7.25

5.88

Fixed Assets

5.69

0.74

1.4

1.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.1

1.1

1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.02

0

0.14

Networking Capital

7.51

3.93

-0.46

-1.75

Inventories

11.8

8.01

5.25

5.06

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.55

3.52

1.64

1.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.27

4.51

2.13

1.66

Sundry Creditors

-3.77

-5.26

-3.2

-4.67

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.34

-6.85

-6.29

-5.37

Cash

11.16

3.36

5.23

4.9

Total Assets

24.45

9.15

7.26

5.89

Global Pet Indus : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Pet Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.