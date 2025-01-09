To

The Members of

GLOBAL PET INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly Known as Global Pet Industries Private Limited). REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GLOBAL PET INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Global Pet Industries Private Limited) ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial Statements including accounting policies information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit and loss for the year ended on that date and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are as such no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Directors Report, etc., but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Ouropiniononthe financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statement

The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, and financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014( as amended). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative butto do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors reportthat includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs specified u/s 143(10) of the companies act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain an attitude of professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the under lying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any other significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be though to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 19 7 of the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, we give in the "Annexure -A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

3. Further to our comments in annexure-A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable that:

1) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

3) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

4.) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

5) On the basis of written representation received from the directors, as on March 31,2024 and taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

6) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "AnnexureB".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s)or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 ofthe Companies Act, 2013.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year 23-24, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Place: Mumbai Date: 21 May, 2024

ANNEXURE -A

TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31st March 2024

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of GLOBAL PET INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly Known as Global Pet Industries Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

fflCa)

(A) The Company has proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and Situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, Plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c ) There are no immovable properties, which are not held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i) (d) of paragraph 3 ofthe order are notapplicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i) (e) of paragraph 3 ofthe order are notapplicable to the company.

(ii) (a) In our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been

conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are notapplicable to the company.

(iii) During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) The company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) ofthe said Order are not applicable to the company

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are notapplicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, duty of customs, GST or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not any statutory dues referred in sub clause(a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix) are not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised the money raised by way of Initial public offer for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause

(x) (b) ofparagraph3 oftheorderare notapplicable to theCompany.

(xi) (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

(xiv)

a. In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are notapplicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are notapplicable to the Company.

(xxi) The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraphs of the order are not applicable to the Company.

Place: Mumbai Date: 21 May, 2024

ANNEXURE-B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GLOBAL PET INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Global Pet Industries Limited (Formerly known as Global Pet Industries Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by 1CAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that;

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of managementand directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance N ote.