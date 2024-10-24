Global Pet Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 24, 2024 Global Pet Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Global Pet Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)