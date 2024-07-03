iifl-logo-icon 1
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Share Price

279.1
(-1.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open284
  • Day's High284
  • 52 Wk High438.7
  • Prev. Close282.9
  • Day's Low275.3
  • 52 Wk Low 171.15
  • Turnover (lac)306.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value53.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,547.86
  • Div. Yield0
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

284

Prev. Close

282.9

Turnover(Lac.)

306.13

Day's High

284

Day's Low

275.3

52 Week's High

438.7

52 Week's Low

171.15

Book Value

53.32

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,547.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.13%

Foreign: 9.13%

Indian: 22.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 67.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.91

26

7.61

7.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

297.39

234.65

169.38

204.1

Net Worth

361.3

260.65

176.99

211.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.64

298.05

398.41

397.91

yoy growth (%)

9.25

-25.19

0.12

-50.39

Raw materials

-163.29

-97.17

-179.1

-188.58

As % of sales

50.14

32.6

44.95

47.39

Employee costs

-81.39

-83.66

-77.73

-82.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-57.24

-55.67

-25.82

-54.19

Depreciation

-22.97

-23

-33.46

-35.67

Tax paid

0

0

0

-25.33

Working capital

13.24

-58.84

-29.32

4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.25

-25.19

0.12

-50.39

Op profit growth

-41.35

-55

57.76

-20.8

EBIT growth

-29.3

-38.65

228.47

-51.11

Net profit growth

-12.55

153.52

-67.53

10.93

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Walchandnagar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chakor L Doshi

Managing Director & CEO

Chirag C Doshi

Whole-time Director & CS

G S Agrawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Kakodkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rupal Vora

Independent Director

Jayesh Dadia

Independent Director

Prabhat Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Walchandnagar Industries Ltd

Summary

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, incorporated in November, 1908, is a diversified heavy engineering project execution company in India and internationally. The companys principal activities are engineering, fabrication and manufacture of machineries for sugar plants, cement plants and boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, special and general engineering equipments. They are having a significant presence in several core sectors such as Steam Generation & Power projects, Aerospace and nuclear power program, Cement projects, EPC, Industrial & marine gear boxes and Sugar projects.The company operates in three segments, namely Heavy Engineering, Foundry & Machine Shop and Others. The Heavy Engineering segment is engaged in engineering, fabrication and manufacturing of machinery for sugar plants, cement plants, boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, defense and nuclear power business. Foundry & Machine Shop segment manufactures cast iron and spheroidal graphite iron castings required by various industries and machining of components. Others segment includes units manufacturing pressure and temperature gauges and infotech services.Walchandnagar Industries Ltd was founded by Seth Walchand Hirachand, the Visionary Industrialist & Patriot on November 25, 1908. Today, the company has evolved into a diversified, high tech heavy engineering and project execution company with strong manufacturing & project management capabilities. In the year 1978, Cooper Engineering Ltd and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Walchandnagar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Walchandnagar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is ₹1547.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is 0 and 4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Walchandnagar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is ₹171.15 and ₹438.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd?

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.49%, 3 Years at 74.00%, 1 Year at 45.23%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at -2.01% and 1 Month at 10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.54 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 67.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Walchandnagar Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

