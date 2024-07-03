Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹284
Prev. Close₹282.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹306.13
Day's High₹284
Day's Low₹275.3
52 Week's High₹438.7
52 Week's Low₹171.15
Book Value₹53.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,547.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.91
26
7.61
7.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
297.39
234.65
169.38
204.1
Net Worth
361.3
260.65
176.99
211.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.64
298.05
398.41
397.91
yoy growth (%)
9.25
-25.19
0.12
-50.39
Raw materials
-163.29
-97.17
-179.1
-188.58
As % of sales
50.14
32.6
44.95
47.39
Employee costs
-81.39
-83.66
-77.73
-82.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-57.24
-55.67
-25.82
-54.19
Depreciation
-22.97
-23
-33.46
-35.67
Tax paid
0
0
0
-25.33
Working capital
13.24
-58.84
-29.32
4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.25
-25.19
0.12
-50.39
Op profit growth
-41.35
-55
57.76
-20.8
EBIT growth
-29.3
-38.65
228.47
-51.11
Net profit growth
-12.55
153.52
-67.53
10.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chakor L Doshi
Managing Director & CEO
Chirag C Doshi
Whole-time Director & CS
G S Agrawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Kakodkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rupal Vora
Independent Director
Jayesh Dadia
Independent Director
Prabhat Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Walchandnagar Industries Ltd
Summary
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, incorporated in November, 1908, is a diversified heavy engineering project execution company in India and internationally. The companys principal activities are engineering, fabrication and manufacture of machineries for sugar plants, cement plants and boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, special and general engineering equipments. They are having a significant presence in several core sectors such as Steam Generation & Power projects, Aerospace and nuclear power program, Cement projects, EPC, Industrial & marine gear boxes and Sugar projects.The company operates in three segments, namely Heavy Engineering, Foundry & Machine Shop and Others. The Heavy Engineering segment is engaged in engineering, fabrication and manufacturing of machinery for sugar plants, cement plants, boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, defense and nuclear power business. Foundry & Machine Shop segment manufactures cast iron and spheroidal graphite iron castings required by various industries and machining of components. Others segment includes units manufacturing pressure and temperature gauges and infotech services.Walchandnagar Industries Ltd was founded by Seth Walchand Hirachand, the Visionary Industrialist & Patriot on November 25, 1908. Today, the company has evolved into a diversified, high tech heavy engineering and project execution company with strong manufacturing & project management capabilities. In the year 1978, Cooper Engineering Ltd and
Read More
The Walchandnagar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is ₹1547.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is 0 and 4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Walchandnagar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd is ₹171.15 and ₹438.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.49%, 3 Years at 74.00%, 1 Year at 45.23%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at -2.01% and 1 Month at 10.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.