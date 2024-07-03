Summary

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, incorporated in November, 1908, is a diversified heavy engineering project execution company in India and internationally. The companys principal activities are engineering, fabrication and manufacture of machineries for sugar plants, cement plants and boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, special and general engineering equipments. They are having a significant presence in several core sectors such as Steam Generation & Power projects, Aerospace and nuclear power program, Cement projects, EPC, Industrial & marine gear boxes and Sugar projects.The company operates in three segments, namely Heavy Engineering, Foundry & Machine Shop and Others. The Heavy Engineering segment is engaged in engineering, fabrication and manufacturing of machinery for sugar plants, cement plants, boilers, heavy duty gears, mineral processing, defense and nuclear power business. Foundry & Machine Shop segment manufactures cast iron and spheroidal graphite iron castings required by various industries and machining of components. Others segment includes units manufacturing pressure and temperature gauges and infotech services.Walchandnagar Industries Ltd was founded by Seth Walchand Hirachand, the Visionary Industrialist & Patriot on November 25, 1908. Today, the company has evolved into a diversified, high tech heavy engineering and project execution company with strong manufacturing & project management capabilities. In the year 1978, Cooper Engineering Ltd and

