iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Walchandnagar Acquires 60.3% Stake in Aicitta for ₹16 Crore

5 Mar 2025 , 05:05 PM

Pune-based engineering firm Walchandnagar Industries Ltd said that it has received approval for the acquisition of a 60.3% stake in defence R&D startup Aicitta Intelligent Technology Private Ltd, which focuses on unmanned systems. The acquisition will be made for a total investment of ₹16 crore, in the form of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares.

The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors of Walchandnagar Industries at a meeting held on March 4, 2025, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Aicitta Intelligent Technology, which has R&D for the defence industry focused on unmanned systems, is a strategic fit for Walchandnagar’s defence business portfolio, a company statement said.

The acquisition will be done in multiple tranches for a period of 31 months with completion of each tranche subject to normal conditions with the first tranche expected to be achieved in around 45-60 days.

Walchandnagar Industries also aims to leverage Aicitta’s expertise in unmanned systems to expand its defence segment and enhance its technological capabilities. It also includes a share subscription agreement and a shareholders’ agreement with Aicitta’s promoters, Arjun Das and Vikram Sarin.

Related Tags

  • Aicitta
  • Defence Startup
  • Walchandnagar
  • Walchandnagar Industries Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Quess Corp Secures NCLT Nod for Major Corporate Restructuring

Quess Corp Secures NCLT Nod for Major Corporate Restructuring

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|05:32 PM
Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd secures a ₹239 crore contract from the MoD

Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd secures a ₹239 crore contract from the MoD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|05:20 PM
Walchandnagar Acquires 60.3% Stake in Aicitta for ₹16 Crore

Walchandnagar Acquires 60.3% Stake in Aicitta for ₹16 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|05:05 PM
GE Vernova Secures ₹500 Crore Worth Orders from Power Grid

GE Vernova Secures ₹500 Crore Worth Orders from Power Grid

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|03:22 PM
Biocon Secures USFDA Approval for Dasatinib

Biocon Secures USFDA Approval for Dasatinib

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|01:40 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.