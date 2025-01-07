Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.64
298.05
398.41
397.91
yoy growth (%)
9.25
-25.19
0.12
-50.39
Raw materials
-163.29
-97.17
-179.1
-188.58
As % of sales
50.14
32.6
44.95
47.39
Employee costs
-81.39
-83.66
-77.73
-82.32
As % of sales
24.99
28.06
19.51
20.68
Other costs
-61.21
-83.54
-66.72
-79.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.79
28.02
16.74
19.99
Operating profit
19.75
33.68
74.86
47.45
OPM
6.06
11.3
18.78
11.92
Depreciation
-22.97
-23
-33.46
-35.67
Interest expense
-79.05
-86.52
-76.11
-69.5
Other income
25.03
20.17
8.89
3.53
Profit before tax
-57.24
-55.67
-25.82
-54.19
Taxes
0
0
0
-25.33
Tax rate
0
0
0
46.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-57.24
-55.67
-25.82
-79.52
Exceptional items
0
-9.79
0
0
Net profit
-57.24
-65.46
-25.82
-79.52
yoy growth (%)
-12.55
153.52
-67.53
10.93
NPM
-17.57
-21.96
-6.48
-19.98
