Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

274.9
(3.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:58 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.64

298.05

398.41

397.91

yoy growth (%)

9.25

-25.19

0.12

-50.39

Raw materials

-163.29

-97.17

-179.1

-188.58

As % of sales

50.14

32.6

44.95

47.39

Employee costs

-81.39

-83.66

-77.73

-82.32

As % of sales

24.99

28.06

19.51

20.68

Other costs

-61.21

-83.54

-66.72

-79.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.79

28.02

16.74

19.99

Operating profit

19.75

33.68

74.86

47.45

OPM

6.06

11.3

18.78

11.92

Depreciation

-22.97

-23

-33.46

-35.67

Interest expense

-79.05

-86.52

-76.11

-69.5

Other income

25.03

20.17

8.89

3.53

Profit before tax

-57.24

-55.67

-25.82

-54.19

Taxes

0

0

0

-25.33

Tax rate

0

0

0

46.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-57.24

-55.67

-25.82

-79.52

Exceptional items

0

-9.79

0

0

Net profit

-57.24

-65.46

-25.82

-79.52

yoy growth (%)

-12.55

153.52

-67.53

10.93

NPM

-17.57

-21.96

-6.48

-19.98

