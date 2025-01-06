iifl-logo-icon 1
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

265.75
(-6.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Walchan. Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-57.24

-55.67

-25.82

-54.19

Depreciation

-22.97

-23

-33.46

-35.67

Tax paid

0

0

0

-25.33

Working capital

13.24

-58.84

-29.32

4

Other operating items

Operating

-66.97

-137.51

-88.6

-111.19

Capital expenditure

9.05

30.49

5.5

-630.37

Free cash flow

-57.92

-107.02

-83.09

-741.56

Equity raised

522.81

658.36

714.08

990.68

Investing

-0.03

-2.95

-2.08

4.83

Financing

26.99

-29.3

173.34

62.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

491.85

519.09

802.25

316.4

