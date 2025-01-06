Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-57.24
-55.67
-25.82
-54.19
Depreciation
-22.97
-23
-33.46
-35.67
Tax paid
0
0
0
-25.33
Working capital
13.24
-58.84
-29.32
4
Other operating items
Operating
-66.97
-137.51
-88.6
-111.19
Capital expenditure
9.05
30.49
5.5
-630.37
Free cash flow
-57.92
-107.02
-83.09
-741.56
Equity raised
522.81
658.36
714.08
990.68
Investing
-0.03
-2.95
-2.08
4.83
Financing
26.99
-29.3
173.34
62.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
491.85
519.09
802.25
316.4
