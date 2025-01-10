Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.91
26
7.61
7.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
297.39
234.65
169.38
204.1
Net Worth
361.3
260.65
176.99
211.71
Minority Interest
Debt
240.53
292.87
447.84
410.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
601.83
553.52
624.83
622.6
Fixed Assets
273.28
286.77
316.16
336.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.17
0.08
0.07
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
217.67
212.8
262.67
238.12
Inventories
138.84
131.71
154.42
153.49
Inventory Days
172.04
Sundry Debtors
153.05
185.4
220.22
209.28
Debtor Days
234.57
Other Current Assets
199.49
170.3
196.76
210.78
Sundry Creditors
-73.47
-80.4
-76.25
-70.55
Creditor Days
79.07
Other Current Liabilities
-200.24
-194.21
-232.48
-264.88
Cash
110.71
53.87
45.93
48.12
Total Assets
601.83
553.52
624.83
622.6
