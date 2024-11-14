Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record amongst other business the Un-Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024. This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from October 01 2024 and will end on November 16 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Please find attached herewith announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record amongst other business the Un-Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from July 01 2024 and will end on August 09 2024. We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2024, approved the Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. A copy of the same along with Limited Review Report of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 issued by M/s. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP (Statutory Auditors of the Company) are enclosed for your information and record. The Board Meeting commenced at 04.10 p.m. and concluded at 05:35 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the intimation w.r.t the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on July 15 2024 Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on July 15, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to consider approve and take on record amongst other business the Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from April 01 2024 and will end on May 30 2024. We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2024, approved the following items: 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (Copy of the same is enclosed). 2. Auditors Report on Standalone Quarterly Financial Results and Year to date Results of the Company issued by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Copy of the same is enclosed). Further, we hereby confirm and declare that Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants have issued report with Un- Modified opinion in respect of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. The said declaration is made in pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. Read less.. Please find attached announcement w.r.t. appointment of Cost Auditor, Re-Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024