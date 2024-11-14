iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd Board Meeting

245.9
(1.09%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Walchan. Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record amongst other business the Un-Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024. This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from October 01 2024 and will end on November 16 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Please find attached herewith announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record amongst other business the Un-Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from July 01 2024 and will end on August 09 2024. We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2024, approved the Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. A copy of the same along with Limited Review Report of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 issued by M/s. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP (Statutory Auditors of the Company) are enclosed for your information and record. The Board Meeting commenced at 04.10 p.m. and concluded at 05:35 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the intimation w.r.t the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on July 15 2024 Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on July 15, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to consider approve and take on record amongst other business the Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. This is further to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from April 01 2024 and will end on May 30 2024. We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2024, approved the following items: 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (Copy of the same is enclosed). 2. Auditors Report on Standalone Quarterly Financial Results and Year to date Results of the Company issued by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Copy of the same is enclosed). Further, we hereby confirm and declare that Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants have issued report with Un- Modified opinion in respect of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. The said declaration is made in pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. Read less.. Please find attached announcement w.r.t. appointment of Cost Auditor, Re-Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday February 01 2024 to consider approve and take on record amongst other businesses the Un-Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2023. This is to further inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from January 01 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results will be made public on February 03 2024. This is for your information and record. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting held on February 01, 2024 Please find attached the Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

Walchan. Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Walchandnagar Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.