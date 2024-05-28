To the Members of

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Walchandnagar Industries Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the ("Act"), ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA") specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability of Trade Receivables: Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: Trade receivables amounting to 17,375 Lakhs represents approximately 19.84% of the total assets of the Company as at March 31, 2024. • Understood and tested on a sample basis the design and operating effectiveness of management control over assessing the recoverability of the trade receivables. In assessing the recoverability of the aforesaid balances and determination of allowance for expected credit loss, managements judgement involves consideration of aging status, historical payment records, evaluation of litigations, the likelihood of collection based on the terms of the contract and credit information of its customer. • Performed test of details and tested relevant contracts, documents and subsequent receipts for material trade receivables balances. We consider this as key audit matter due to materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. • Tested the aging of trade receivables as at the year-end on sample basis. • Assessed the allowance for expected credit loss made by management. Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition: The audit procedures included but were not limited to: There are significant accounting judgements in estimating revenue to be recognized on contracts with customers, including estimation of costs to complete. The Company recognizes revenue on the basis of stage of completion in proportion of the contract costs incurred at balance sheet date, relative to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue is therefore dependent on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each such contract. i. Read contract documents for each selection, change orders, and other documents that were part of the agreement. We consider this as key audit matter due to materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. ii. Verification of total Cost incurred for each project as per books of accounts, total Cost to Complete each project, project profitability statements, as reviewed by projects heads. It was verified that the cost for completing balanced work is reviewed and revised wherever necessary based on current scenario and future expectations. iii. Obtaining a detailed understanding of the processes, controls and policies of the Management with respect to preparation of project profitability statements, evaluating the design of controls including approvals and related compliances, testing implementation and operating effectiveness of the controls.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the Financial Statements / information of Ethiopia division included in the Financial Statements of the Company whose Financial Statements / financial information reflect total assets of Rs. 1109.5 lakhs and total liabilities of Rs. 1127.42 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024, and the total revenue of Rs. Nil and total expenses of Rs. 3.30 Lakhs for the year ended on that date. The Financial Statements / information of this division has been audited by the independent auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of such division, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a stateme nt on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer Note – 53 to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts, including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 104184W/W100075

Pritesh Bhagat

Designated Partner

Membership Number: 144424

UDIN: 24144424BKFJMZ8143

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 28, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the members of Walchandnagar Industries Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to program, certain Property, Plant, and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the Conveyance Deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except as per details mentioned below.

Description of item of property Survey No. 337 A2 Hectare 0.00 Survey No. 337 B2/B2 Hectare Area 0.115 0.00 Area 0.209 Gross carrying value 0.12 Lakhs 0.21 Lakhs Title deeds held in the name of Cooper Engineering Limited Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/director or employee of promoter/director No Property held since which date August 11, 1961 Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Sale Deed has not been converted in 7/12 extract. Land title deed is in the name of Cooper Engineering Ltd. Such Company got amalgamated in Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. on April 6, 1979.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. The coverage and procedure adopted by management is appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company for the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made investments in, guarantee provided, security given to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the year, the Company has not granted any loan(s) or advances in the nature of loans to any parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted loans to any parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan(s) or advances in the nature of loans to any parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan(s) or advances in the nature of loans to any parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Act. In respect of investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained during the year by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax,

Excise Duty, and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Sr. No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (In lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where demand is pending 1 Maharashtra Land Revenue Code Non-Agricultural Tax 16.18 1982 to 2003 Tahsildar, Indapur Non-Agricultural Tax 58.58 1994 to 2003 2 Pune Municipal Corporation Municipal Taxes 99.02 2008-09 to 2012-13 Hon. High Court, Mumbai 3 Central Sales Tax,1956 Central Sales Tax 367.14 2013-14 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Pune 4 Customs Act,1962 Customs Duty 64.50 July,2008 Honble High Court, Madras 5 Service Tax Service Tax & Penalty 1,334.66 March 2013 to December 2015 CESTAT, Mumbai 6 Andhra Pradesh General Sales Tax Act, 1957 Value Added Tax 313.66 2011 Honble High Court, Hyderabad 7 Goods and Service Tax IGST/CGST/SGST 68.99 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals Chennai 8 Goods and Service Tax IGST/CGST/SGST 36.70 2019-20 Commissioner Appeals Chennai 9 Goods and Service Tax IGST/CGST/SGST 2.57 2020-21 Commissioner Appeals Chennai 10 The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Employee Provident Fund 50.68 2006-07 Honble High Court, Mumbai

*Certain cases filed against the Company by the Ex-employees of Heavy Engineering Division and Foundry Division for compensation are pending before the Labour Courts – Amounts unascertained. (viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) As per the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. The term loans outstanding at the beginning of the year have been applied for the purpose for which they are obtained.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds on short term basis during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix) (e) is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of preferential convertible warrants during the year. The requirements Section 42 of the Act have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. (xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As per information and explanation given to us by the management, no whistleblower complaints were received during the year.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the provision of Section 138 of the Act, is applicable to the Company. In our Opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, requirement to report on Clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 2,344 Lakhs during the current financial year covered by our audit. The Company has not made cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The provisions of Section 135 of the Act in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The provisions of Section 135 of the Act in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 104184W/W100075

Pritesh Bhagat

Designated Partner

Membership Number: 144424

UDIN: 24144424BKFJMZ8143

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of

WALCHANDNAGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub – section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Walchandnagar Industries Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Other Matter

We did not audit the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Ethiopia division as of March 31,2024. The audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Ethiopia division has been audited by the independent auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024.

For Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 104184W/W100075

Pritesh Bhagat

Designated Partner

Membership Number: 144424

UDIN: 24144424BKFJMZ8143

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 28, 2024