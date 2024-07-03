SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹529.8
Prev. Close₹528.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,227.28
Day's High₹529.8
Day's Low₹485.6
52 Week's High₹619.5
52 Week's Low₹321
Book Value₹218.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,412.48
P/E74.5
EPS7.09
Divi. Yield0.85
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.6
38.6
38.6
38.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,106.49
4,038.63
3,738.12
3,360.04
Net Worth
4,145.09
4,077.23
3,776.72
3,398.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,201.61
1,256.22
2,149.02
2,750.06
yoy growth (%)
75.25
-41.54
-21.85
219.75
Raw materials
-829.01
-809.09
-1,621.07
-477.98
As % of sales
37.65
64.4
75.43
17.38
Employee costs
-79.99
-54.52
-65.6
-112.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
519.99
-30.75
29.28
1,604.7
Depreciation
-79.28
-73.11
-72.13
-72.55
Tax paid
-129.41
5.45
24.08
-523.37
Working capital
547.25
-651.21
613.25
655.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.25
-41.54
-21.85
219.75
Op profit growth
-990.84
915.74
-100.33
2,032.37
EBIT growth
-2,820.41
-129.46
-96.03
11,813.09
Net profit growth
-1,643.83
-147.4
-95.06
-2,260.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,394.9
2,467.24
2,201.61
1,256.23
2,149.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,394.9
2,467.24
2,201.61
1,256.23
2,149.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
223.33
187.25
79.55
112.91
143.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman and MD & CEO
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shekhar Agarwal
Vice Chairman
Riju Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Satish Chand Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIVEK CHAUDHARY
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinita Singhania
Independent Director
Ramni Nirula
Independent Director
Jayant Davar
Executive Director
Manish Gulati
Chairman Emeritus
L N Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Davinder Chugh
Additional Director
Nand Gopal Khaitan
Additional Director
Sandip Somany
Additional Director
P S Dasgupta
Additional Director
Kamal Gupta
Summary
HEG Limited, incorporated in Oct 72, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India and operates worlds largest single-site integrated graphite electrodes plant at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh. The company also operates three power generation facilities with a total rated capacity of about 76.5 MW. The power generation primarily fuels the graphite electrode manufacturing operations, with the surplus being sold in the open market. The company produces two grades of graphite electrodes, High Power and Ultra High Power, which are manufactured according to the customers needs and requirements. The company is a major exported of graphite electrode, with a number of respected steel manufactures, namely ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Thyssenkrupp, US Steel, Nucor and Usinor in their customer base.HEG Ltd (earlier known as Hindustan Electro-Graphites Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1977. The company is a premier company of the LNJ Bhilwara group. They started as an importer of electrodes and latter turned to production of Graphite electrodes with financial and technical assistance from La Societe Des Electrodes Et Refractories Savoi, a subsidiary of Pechiney, France.In the year 1992, the company and Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd jointly promoted a 100% export oriented unit for cotton mills went into production. During the year 1995-96, the company completed the 9216 spindles and modernization of Rishabhdev unit with Autocover at a total cost of Rs 33 crore. D
The HEG Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HEG Ltd is ₹9412.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HEG Ltd is 74.5 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HEG Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HEG Ltd is ₹321 and ₹619.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HEG Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.55%, 3 Years at 14.22%, 1 Year at 41.58%, 6 Month at 18.92%, 3 Month at 10.02% and 1 Month at 5.53%.
