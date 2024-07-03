iifl-logo-icon 1
HEG Ltd Share Price

487.75
(-7.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open529.8
  • Day's High529.8
  • 52 Wk High619.5
  • Prev. Close528.25
  • Day's Low485.6
  • 52 Wk Low 321
  • Turnover (lac)6,227.28
  • P/E74.5
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value218.15
  • EPS7.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,412.48
  • Div. Yield0.85
No Records Found

HEG Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

529.8

Prev. Close

528.25

Turnover(Lac.)

6,227.28

Day's High

529.8

Day's Low

485.6

52 Week's High

619.5

52 Week's Low

321

Book Value

218.15

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,412.48

P/E

74.5

EPS

7.09

Divi. Yield

0.85

HEG Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 22.5

arrow

HEG Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

HEG Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.98%

Foreign: 25.98%

Indian: 29.79%

Non-Promoter- 19.73%

Institutions: 19.73%

Non-Institutions: 24.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HEG Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.6

38.6

38.6

38.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,106.49

4,038.63

3,738.12

3,360.04

Net Worth

4,145.09

4,077.23

3,776.72

3,398.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,201.61

1,256.22

2,149.02

2,750.06

yoy growth (%)

75.25

-41.54

-21.85

219.75

Raw materials

-829.01

-809.09

-1,621.07

-477.98

As % of sales

37.65

64.4

75.43

17.38

Employee costs

-79.99

-54.52

-65.6

-112.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

519.99

-30.75

29.28

1,604.7

Depreciation

-79.28

-73.11

-72.13

-72.55

Tax paid

-129.41

5.45

24.08

-523.37

Working capital

547.25

-651.21

613.25

655.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.25

-41.54

-21.85

219.75

Op profit growth

-990.84

915.74

-100.33

2,032.37

EBIT growth

-2,820.41

-129.46

-96.03

11,813.09

Net profit growth

-1,643.83

-147.4

-95.06

-2,260.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,394.9

2,467.24

2,201.61

1,256.23

2,149.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,394.9

2,467.24

2,201.61

1,256.23

2,149.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

223.33

187.25

79.55

112.91

143.76

HEG Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HEG Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman and MD & CEO

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shekhar Agarwal

Vice Chairman

Riju Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Satish Chand Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIVEK CHAUDHARY

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinita Singhania

Independent Director

Ramni Nirula

Independent Director

Jayant Davar

Executive Director

Manish Gulati

Chairman Emeritus

L N Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Davinder Chugh

Additional Director

Nand Gopal Khaitan

Additional Director

Sandip Somany

Additional Director

P S Dasgupta

Additional Director

Kamal Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HEG Ltd

Summary

HEG Limited, incorporated in Oct 72, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India and operates worlds largest single-site integrated graphite electrodes plant at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh. The company also operates three power generation facilities with a total rated capacity of about 76.5 MW. The power generation primarily fuels the graphite electrode manufacturing operations, with the surplus being sold in the open market. The company produces two grades of graphite electrodes, High Power and Ultra High Power, which are manufactured according to the customers needs and requirements. The company is a major exported of graphite electrode, with a number of respected steel manufactures, namely ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Thyssenkrupp, US Steel, Nucor and Usinor in their customer base.HEG Ltd (earlier known as Hindustan Electro-Graphites Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1977. The company is a premier company of the LNJ Bhilwara group. They started as an importer of electrodes and latter turned to production of Graphite electrodes with financial and technical assistance from La Societe Des Electrodes Et Refractories Savoi, a subsidiary of Pechiney, France.In the year 1992, the company and Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd jointly promoted a 100% export oriented unit for cotton mills went into production. During the year 1995-96, the company completed the 9216 spindles and modernization of Rishabhdev unit with Autocover at a total cost of Rs 33 crore. D
Company FAQs

What is the HEG Ltd share price today?

The HEG Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of HEG Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HEG Ltd is ₹9412.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HEG Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HEG Ltd is 74.5 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HEG Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HEG Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HEG Ltd is ₹321 and ₹619.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HEG Ltd?

HEG Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.55%, 3 Years at 14.22%, 1 Year at 41.58%, 6 Month at 18.92%, 3 Month at 10.02% and 1 Month at 5.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HEG Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HEG Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.78 %
Institutions - 19.74 %
Public - 24.48 %

