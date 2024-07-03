Summary

HEG Limited, incorporated in Oct 72, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India and operates worlds largest single-site integrated graphite electrodes plant at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh. The company also operates three power generation facilities with a total rated capacity of about 76.5 MW. The power generation primarily fuels the graphite electrode manufacturing operations, with the surplus being sold in the open market. The company produces two grades of graphite electrodes, High Power and Ultra High Power, which are manufactured according to the customers needs and requirements. The company is a major exported of graphite electrode, with a number of respected steel manufactures, namely ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Thyssenkrupp, US Steel, Nucor and Usinor in their customer base.HEG Ltd (earlier known as Hindustan Electro-Graphites Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1977. The company is a premier company of the LNJ Bhilwara group. They started as an importer of electrodes and latter turned to production of Graphite electrodes with financial and technical assistance from La Societe Des Electrodes Et Refractories Savoi, a subsidiary of Pechiney, France.In the year 1992, the company and Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd jointly promoted a 100% export oriented unit for cotton mills went into production. During the year 1995-96, the company completed the 9216 spindles and modernization of Rishabhdev unit with Autocover at a total cost of Rs 33 crore. D

