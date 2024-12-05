HEG Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
519.99
-30.75
29.28
1,604.7
Depreciation
-79.28
-73.11
-72.13
-72.55
Tax paid
-129.41
5.45
24.08
-523.37
Working capital
547.25
-651.21
613.25
655.35
Other operating items
Operating
858.54
-749.62
594.48
1,664.13
Capital expenditure
135.53
-0.38
39.77
7.56
Free cash flow
994.07
-750.01
634.25
1,671.7
Equity raised
6,707.57
6,769.61
5,098.2
1,838.83
Investing
-227.32
105.34
1,006.65
-0.58
Financing
506.18
-72.92
296.81
-113.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
319.67
Net in cash
7,980.51
6,052.02
7,035.92
3,715.9
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.Read More
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
